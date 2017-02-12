Bangladesh finished the fourth day of their one-off Test match against India in Hyderabad at 103/3 in their second innings, still 356 runs short of the massive 459-run target set by India who declared at 159/4 in their second innings.

Ravichandran Ashwin provided the early breakthrough of Bangladesh’s opening Tamim Iqbal in the sixth over of the innings, getting Iqbal to inside-edge onto his pad and lob up a catch to Virat Kohli at gully. The Indian captain can also get credit for the dismissal; the umpire had originally given it not out but Kohli went for the review and was proved right after replays showed that the ball had hit the bat.

From thereon onward though, Soumya Sarkar and Mominul Haque however, were calm and were getting the boundaries required. Sarkar had gone to a breezy 42 off just 66 balls while Bangladesh had reached 71/1 but the introduction of Jadeja led to two quick wickets. Ajinkya Rahane took an excellent catch to dismiss Sarkar.

Two overs, Ashwin outfoxed Haque who offered a catch to Rahane again at slip and Bangladesh had slipped from a comfortable 71/1 to 75/3. Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah managed to get past a testing phase from Jadeja and Ashwin without anymore damage as Bangladesh reached 103/3 at stumps.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh 388 all out and 103/3 (Soumya Sarkar 42, Mominul Haque 27; Ravichandran Ashwin 2/34 ) trail India 687/6 declared and 159/4 declared by 356 runs