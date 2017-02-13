Burnley almost pulled off one of their biggest wins this season at Turf Moor on Sunday as they almost got the better of table toppers Chelsea. The likely-to-be English champions were held to a 1-1 draw, with both teams leaving the turf with a point each. Chelsea were first to score with Pedro netting the opener, before a spectacular free-kick by Robbie Brady saw Burnley equalise.

Burnley, who were relegation threatened, or rather still are, have 30 points and are 12th on the table. They have almost ensured their survival in the league for the first time. They deserve to be among the best in English football purely because of their gritty show and stubborn defence. They are 10 points clear of relegation battle with defending champions Leicester City a point above the drop zone after their 2-0 loss to Swansea.

On Sunday, Burnley restricted Chelsea in a manner that no other club has managed to do so. However, it shouldn’t have come as a surprise because their home record has been splendid this season. In the 14 matches they have played at home, they lost three and have drawn two. They have lost to Swansea City, Arsenal and Manchester City, with draws coming against Hull City and Chelsea. Wins against Liverpool, Leicester City, Everton, among others, show that they are capable of competing with the big guns on their day.

Just two sides have a better home record than Burnley – Chelsea and Tottenham, who are the top two teams on the table at the moment. Burnley are on a winning run at home, winning their last five games. However, their away form has been a cause of worry. They have secured just one point, losing 10 games and drawing against Manchester United at Old Trafford. With the current season nearing its business end, Burnley will look to invest in their forward line and will hope to be a force to reckon with next season.

Burnley's draw with Chelsea saw them go 6 top-flight games unbeaten at home for the first time since September 1975 #BURCHE pic.twitter.com/S7dXAz9x4W — Premier League (@premierleague) February 12, 2017

Burnley have only lost 3 matches at Turf Moor in 435 days.



Fortress. #twitterclarets pic.twitter.com/nHNmIIN8SB — Adam (@adam_major1) February 12, 2017

STAT: Burnley have now had 14 (FOURTEEN) different scorers in the Premier League (so far) in 2016/17 #twitterclarets pic.twitter.com/P6U2aQFvj2 — sʇɹǝqoɹ ǝʌɐp ⚽ (@dlrbrts) February 12, 2017