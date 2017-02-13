India bowled Bangladesh out for 250 in their second innings to win by 208 runs and clinch the one-off Test between the two nations on Monday in Hyderabad.

With Bangladesh at 202/5 at lunch and a long way away from their target of 459, India looked to finish things off as soon as they could. Mahmudullah and Sabbir Rahman tried to resist for three overs with Rahman surviving a review but Ishant Sharma broke through, trapping Rahman in front of his stumps in the next over.

Sharma had got his tail up and and he richly deserved the next wicket as well. After a probing session where he mixed up his lengths, Mahmudullah was caught unaware by a short ball and could only top-edge a swivelled pull to fine leg. He went for a hard-fought 64. The Indian pacer should have had another wicket but Murali Vijay shelved a sitter in the slips.

Mehedi Hasan and Kamrul Islam blocked out 14 overs but Jadeja ensured that India would not have cause to worry, getting one to rip off and take Hasan’s edge. Seven overs later, Jadeja was on hand to take the next wicket as well. Taijul Islam looked to go big and hit Jadeja over mid-wicket but got the top-edge. There was almost a collision between KL Rahul and Murali Vijay at short leg as to who should catch the ball but thankfully Rahul managed to cling on.

Ashwin wrapped up the win for India with his sixth wicket of the match. Taijul Islam was trapped in front with the umpires first going up to check if the ball had hit the bat. When the third umpire ruled that the ball had not hit the bat, Virat Kohli reviewed for the leg-before-wicket and was justified. India duly won the one-off Test to record their sixth straight Test series win.

Brief scores:

India 687/6 declared (Virat Kohli 204, Murali Vijay 108; Taijul Islam 3/156, Mehedi Hasan 2/165) and 159/4 declared (Cheteshwar Pujara 54 not out, Virat Kohli 38; Taskin Ahmed 2/43, Shakib Al Hasan 2/50) beat Bangladesh 388 (Mushfiqur Rahim 127, Mehedi Hasan Miraz 51; Umesh Yadav 3/84, Ravindra Jadeja 2/70) and 250 all out (Mahmudullah 64, Soumya Sarkar 42; Ravichandran Ashwin 4/73, Ravindra Jadeja 4/78) by 208 runs