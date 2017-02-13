The Indian women’s team beat Zimbabwe by nine wickets in their Women’s World Cup qualifiers in Colombo on Monday. Zimbabwe were bowled out for only 60 after they batted first and India chased down the target within the first ten overs.

Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat first. However, they had a horrible start as they lost their opener Modester Mupachikwa in the third ball of the first over. Zimbabwe were struggling at 29/4 with Poonam Yadav being the pick of the bowlers.

They were soon bowled out for 60 with Yadav taking 5/19. Rajeshwari Gayakwad took two wickets with Mansi Joshi and Soni Yadav bagging one wicket apiece. India chased the target down within nine overs with the loss of Veda Krishnamurthy’s wicket. She smashed 29 off 16 balls. Mona Meshram and Harmanpreet Kaur taking India home to seal the win.

Brief scores:

Zimbabwe 60 (Marry-Anne Musonda 26; Poonam Yadav 5/19) lost to India 61/1 (Veda Krishnamurthy 29) by nine wickets.