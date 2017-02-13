Leicester City continued their horrendous run in the Premier League as they lost 2-0 to Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium. At Turf Moor, Burnley stopped table-toppers Chelsea from going 12 points clear, as they held the Blues to a 1-1 draw.

Leicester continue to slide

Last season’s champions are in complete disarray this season, to say the least. They were outclassed by Swansea and are now in the fray for the relegation battle. With this win, Swansea have escaped the relegation zone for now. Goals from Alfie Mawson and Martin Olsson gave the hosts a commanding lead as the first half ended. The second half saw Leicester try their best to get their act together, but were fruitless.

Blues stopped

Burnley held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor. Chelsea were first to score with Pedro netting the opener, before a spectacular free-kick by Robbie Brady saw Burnley equalise. With this draw, Burnley moved to the 12th spot with 30 points as Chelsea continued their stay atop with 60 points, 10 behind second-placed Tottenham Hotspur.