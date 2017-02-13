Joe Root has been named England’s new Test captain, according to reports in the British media on Monday. The decision was taken after England’s director of cricket Andrew Strauss held talks with head coach Trevor Bayliss and senior players James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Moeen Ali, The Telegraph reported.

Alastair Cook pulled down the curtains over his six-year tenure last Monday after England’s disastrous tour of India, which saw them being defeated in all three formats. The Test side in particular, came under the scanner for losing the five-match series 0-4.

The Telegraph report also added that all-rounder Ben Stokes has been widely tipped to become Root’s deputy. The 26-year-old Root has emerged as England’s leading batsman in the last two years. Stokes, Moeen Ali and Jonny Bairstow were contenders to succeed Cook, with Root’s inexperience in the role at domestic or youth cricket seen as a concern.

England will be playing against West Indies away and South Africa at home before travelling to Australia at the end of the year to play the Ashes.