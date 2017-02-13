The sports wrap: Joe Root named England Test skipper, and other top stories

The big story: Joe Root to succeed Alastair Cook as England Test skipper
England’s batting talisman Joe Root was named by the England and Wales Cricket Board as Alastair Cook’s successor, becoming the 80th English captain. He also became the eight man from Yorkshire to be elevated to the post.
Root was the favourite to be appointed as captain soon after Cook brought down the curtains on his six-year tenure soon after England returned from their disastrous tour of India. “It is a huge honour to be given the England Test captaincy. I feel privileged, humbled and very excited,” Root was quoted as saying by the ECB website.
All-rounder Ben Stokes has been elevated to the post of vice-captain. England will take on West Indies and South Africa at home before travelling Down Under for the 2017-’18 Ashes.
Cricket:
- India’s U-19 bowlers were sent on a leather hunt by Max Holden and George Bartlett in Nagpur. The two batsmen struck unbeaten tons as the England colts finished at a commanding 311/1 at the end of the first day of the first youth Test between the two teams.
- The Board of Control for Cricket in India will announce the India squad to face Australia in the Border-Gavaskar series, which will get underway at the end of the month, PTI reported. The 16-man squad that was selected for the one-off Test against Bangladesh is likely to be retained.
- Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim opined that his side “not having a Virat Kohli” contributed to their 208-run defeat in Hyderabad. Rahim added that he was open to selectors taking a call on his future as Test skipper.
- Irfan Pathan felt that he has been bowling well right through the season after demolishing North Zone during a Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy match. Pathan also revealed that he harbours hopes of making a comeback to the Indian side, and cited the example of fellow left-armer Ashish Nehra.
- Steve Smith’s Australia arrived in India from a camp in Dubai and will begin the tour with a three-day practice match against India A.
- Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Shahrayar Khan claimed that his board lost $200 million after India pulled out of two bilateral series which were slated to be held at Pakistan’s adopted home, United Arab Emirates.
- Khan also revealed that pacer Muhammad Irfan is being investigated after the recent spot-fixing scandal that broke out in the Pakistan Super League involving Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif, “Irfan is still under investigation and two or three days he might also be sent a show cause notice,” Khan said. Irfan didn’t play for his PSL side Islamabad United in their opening encounter.
- Pakistan’s Umar Akmal remained hopeful of making a comeback to five-day cricket despite being ignored for nearly six years, “I don’t know what I did to be dropped,” Akmal was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo
Football:
- Arsenal goalkeeper Peter Cech’s agent stated that his clent will not look to make an exit at the end of the summer in the midst of rumours about manager Arsene Wenger calling it quits at the end of the season.
- Manchester United’s Daley Blind thought that he was “sure” about the Red Devils securing a place in the top four this season.
- A Mohun Bagan fan, Soumya Mukherjee died on his way back from the Kolkata derby in the I-League in a train accident.
- Real Madrid maestro Cristiano Ronaldo trained separately ahead of his side’s UEFA Champions League clash against Napoli, sparking off speculations about his fitness.
- Tottenham Hotspur skipper Hugo Lloris urged his side to prioritise putting a top four spot ahead of the title.
Motorsports:
- Jehan Daruvala created history by winning the New Zealand Grand Prix at Manfield on Monday, becoming the first Indian to clinch a Grand Prix in Motorsport.
Chess
- Bangladesh’s Shamima Akter Liza continued to be a thorn in the flesh of Indian Grandmaster Dronavalli Harika, who had to settle for a second straight draw. Padmini Rout progressed to the next round with a surprise win over Elina Danielian of Armenia.
Track and field:
- The National Anti-Doping Agency said that shotputter Inderjeet Singh’s fate will be decided by it’s disciplinary panel. Singh was suspended for testing positive for a banned substance in July.
Hockey:
- UP Wizards put in a virtuoso display to thump Punjab Warriors 6-2 in their Hockey Indian League encounter.