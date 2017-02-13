Title

× Close

The Field

Sports news and scores

sports world

The sports wrap: Joe Root named England Test skipper, and other top stories

Jehan Daruvala creates history by becoming the first Indian to win a Grand Prix.

by 
Image credit:  AFP

The big story: Joe Root to succeed Alastair Cook as England Test skipper

England’s batting talisman Joe Root was named by the England and Wales Cricket Board as Alastair Cook’s successor, becoming the 80th English captain. He also became the eight man from Yorkshire to be elevated to the post.

Root was the favourite to be appointed as captain soon after Cook brought down the curtains on his six-year tenure soon after England returned from their disastrous tour of India. “It is a huge honour to be given the England Test captaincy. I feel privileged, humbled and very excited,” Root was quoted as saying by the ECB website.

All-rounder Ben Stokes has been elevated to the post of vice-captain. England will take on West Indies and South Africa at home before travelling Down Under for the 2017-’18 Ashes.

Cricket:

  • India’s U-19 bowlers were sent on a leather hunt by Max Holden and George Bartlett in Nagpur. The two batsmen struck unbeaten tons as the England colts finished at a commanding 311/1 at the end of the first day of the first youth Test between the two teams. 
  • The Board of Control for Cricket in India will announce the India squad to face Australia in the Border-Gavaskar series, which will get underway at the end of the month, PTI reported. The 16-man squad that was selected for the one-off Test against Bangladesh is likely to be retained.
  • Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim opined that his side “not having a Virat Kohli” contributed to their 208-run defeat in Hyderabad. Rahim added that he was open to selectors taking a call on his future as Test skipper. 
  • Irfan Pathan felt that he has been bowling well right through the season after demolishing North Zone during a Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy match. Pathan also revealed that he harbours hopes of making a comeback to the Indian side, and cited the example of fellow left-armer Ashish Nehra.
  • Steve Smith’s Australia arrived in India from a camp in Dubai and will begin the tour with a three-day practice match against India A.
  • Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Shahrayar Khan claimed that his board lost $200 million after India pulled out of two bilateral series which were slated to be held at Pakistan’s adopted home, United Arab Emirates. 
  • Khan also revealed that pacer Muhammad Irfan is being investigated after the recent spot-fixing scandal that broke out in the Pakistan Super League involving Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif, “Irfan is still under investigation and two or three days he might also be sent a show cause notice,” Khan said. Irfan didn’t play for his PSL side Islamabad United in their opening encounter.  
  • Pakistan’s Umar Akmal remained hopeful of making a comeback to five-day cricket despite being ignored for nearly six years, “I don’t know what I did to be dropped,” Akmal was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo

Football:

  • Arsenal goalkeeper Peter Cech’s agent stated that his clent will not look to make an exit at the end of the summer in the midst of rumours about manager Arsene Wenger calling it quits at the end of the season.
  • Manchester United’s Daley Blind thought that he was “sure” about the Red Devils securing a place in the top four this season. 
  • A Mohun Bagan fan, Soumya Mukherjee died on his way back from the Kolkata derby in the I-League in a train accident.  
  • Real Madrid maestro Cristiano Ronaldo trained separately ahead of his side’s UEFA Champions League clash against Napoli, sparking off speculations about his fitness.
  • Tottenham Hotspur skipper Hugo Lloris urged his side to prioritise putting a top four spot ahead of the title.  

Motorsports:

  • Jehan Daruvala created history by winning the New Zealand Grand Prix at Manfield on Monday, becoming the first Indian to clinch a Grand Prix in Motorsport.  

Chess

  • Bangladesh’s Shamima Akter Liza continued to be a thorn in the flesh of Indian Grandmaster Dronavalli Harika, who had to settle for a second straight draw. Padmini Rout progressed to the next round with a surprise win over Elina Danielian of Armenia.   

Track and field:

  • The National Anti-Doping Agency said that shotputter Inderjeet Singh’s fate will be decided by it’s disciplinary panel. Singh was suspended for testing positive for a banned substance in July.

Hockey:

  • UP Wizards put in a virtuoso display to thump Punjab Warriors 6-2 in their Hockey Indian League encounter. 
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

A tip for you this Valentine’s Day: Scotch is inching towards being the most loved gift for men

A handy guide to buying a gift for a guy.

A tip for you this Valentine’s Day: Scotch is inching towards being the most loved gift for men
Image credit:  Pexels

Valentine’s day is around the corner so men and women everywhere are racking their brains for the perfect present. Buying a gift for men though can be a stressful experience. Be it a birthday, celebration or personal milestone, many men and women find it difficult to figure out what their male friends or significant others want. That’s why TVF decided to perform a public service and ask the guys directly what they loved. So, the next time you’re running around to buy a gift for a man, just pick something from the list below and thank us later.

Watches: A watch can complete a man’s ensemble and quickly become a talking (or bragging) point at a party. If your man loves classics, a vintage HMT (if you can find one) with a metal strap should be your brand of choice. For fun-loving guys, try a Swatch watch with a pop-coloured leather strap or even a watch with Swarovski crystal studded dials from a variety of watchmakers. Fossil’s unconventional dials will delight a creative or artistic soul. Alternatively, the G-shock collection by Casio is reasonably priced, waterproof and perfect for those who love adventure sports. If your man is a fitness enthusiast, surprise him with an excellent fitness band from GoQii.

Image Credits: Pexels
Image Credits: Pexels

Whisky: A well stocked bar is every man’s pride and joy. Whisky, especially scotch is an extremely popular gift with men. It is a gift that can be displayed with pride and shared on occasions with friends and family. Scotch is any whisky (single malt or blended) that comes from Scotland, is usually aged for at least three years (often more) and distilled twice. Each region in Scotland produces whisky with a distinct flavor. Spirits from Islay, like Laphroaig, tend to have a strong peat flavor while single malts from Speyside tend to be lighter and sweeter. Connoisseurs will sing praises of the golden colour of blends like Johnny Walker or Black and White, and the smoky taste of Scotch whiskies like Black Dog. If your partner is truly mad about malts, go the whole hog and surprise him with a malt tour in Scotland - the ultimate whisky experience.

Image Credit: Pexels
Image Credit: Pexels

Jackets: For a more personal touch, a jacket can be quite an apt gift. A romantic-at-heart will love a traditional bandhgala while bike enthusiasts swear by their weather-worn leather jackets. Blazers are great day-to-night apparel, looking perfectly at home in the office or in a bar. You’ll be spoilt for choice when it comes to brands and designers: high street labels like Blackberry’s and Zara offer trendy outerwear at affordable prices. Custom made jackets like the ones from Raymond’s Made-To-Measure collection or the Bombay Shirt Company are also a great option, if you really want to get creative with the design.

Sunglasses: If your friend is a globetrotter, a smart pair of shades will delight him like nothing else. Whether he is sunbathing in the Maldives, chasing zebras in Tanzania or skiing in Courchevel, this travel accessory adds an instant glam quotient to almost every type of holiday. Recent sunglass trends have been a major throwback to retro shapes inspired from Hollywood films like Tom Cruise’s aviators from Top Gun, Steve McQueen’s Persols from The Thomas Crown Affair or the wayfarers sported by the lead actors in The Blues Brothers. You’ll find many variations at high street brands like H&M and Diesel but if you can stretch the budget, pick up a good quality pair from Burberry or Louis Vuitton. Better yet, buy a unisex design that you can borrow when your heart desires!

Image Credits: Pexels
Image Credits: Pexels

Headphones: Most guys love their music, whether their choice of genre is soft rock, hard metal or folk fusion. So, it makes sense that headphones are on the list of the most popular gifts loved by men. Make sure you know what you’re looking for when it comes to buying headphones. For style combined with comfort, Skull Candy headphones come in a fun palette of colours. For amazing sound quality and pumping bass, you can opt for Shure or Sennheiser; they may look basic but deliver on their audio capabilities. Audio-Technica headphones are also gaining a cult following among audiophiles for their excellent sound clarity. If your man listens to music while working out, get the Jabra Sports in-ear headphones which are made for the gym. Though it feels pragmatic, this gift will be treasured by all music lovers.

So, take a pick from this list and the guy you gift will be indebted to you for life! For more great gifting ideas, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of LiveInStyle and not by the Scroll editorial team.

× Close

PreviousNext