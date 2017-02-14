Title

× Close

The Field

Sports news and scores

International Cricket

Note to Australia: Sledge Virat Kohli at your own risk

Steve Smith has given his team the go-ahead to sledge, but will it work against India?

by 
Image credit:  Prashant Bhoot / BCCI/ SPORTZPICS

The Aussies have been in town for but a few hours and there is already some chatter about whether they will sledge or not. It does not and should not surprise anyone. Over the years, they have built up a reputation as a team that likes to play hard cricket; as a team that gives no quarter; as a team that likes to sledge.

In their first press conference since landing in India, Australian captain Steven Smith addressed the issue right away:

“I think each of our individuals play the way they play and if they want to get into a battle verbally then, if that gets the best out of them, go for it,” Smith told reporters in Mumbai.

“It’s all about us making sure that as individuals we’re in the right mindset to go out and succeed and if guys want to get in those kind of battles then go for it.

“But in the end it’s about us playing on skill and making sure that our skills are in the best place for us to succeed in these conditions,” added the 27-year-old.

Smith made the decision sound much easier than it actually is. In fact, it might even mean the difference between an uber inspired Kohli and a regular one; between victory and defeat.

SAEED KHAN / AFP
SAEED KHAN / AFP

One only has to go back to the scenes from the 2014 tour of Australia – a tour that was to many, the making of Kohli the Test batsman.

Kohli’s numbers in that series were nothing short of being extraordinary: four matches, 692 runs, average of 86.50 with four centuries and a fifty to boot. The more Australia seemed to sledge Kohli, the better he seemed to get.

During the third Test, Kohli (who scored 169 during the Test) finally let it all spill out.

“They were calling me a spoilt brat,” Kohli told reporters. “I said ‘maybe that’s the way I am - I know you guys hate me and I like that’.

“I don’t mind having a chat on the field and it worked in my favour, I guess.

“I like playing against Australia because it’s really hard for them to stay calm.

“I don’t mind an argument on the field. It really excites me and brings the best out of me, so they don’t seem to be learning the lesson.”

“I respect a few of them but if someone doesn’t respect me I’ve got no reason to respect them,” added Kohli.

Suffice to say that sledging Kohli doesn’t yield results. But the same is perhaps true of guys like Murali Vijay (who averaged 60.25 during the 2014 series) and Ajinkya Rahane (who also weighed in with 399 runs at 57.00). So when Smith comes out and says that his guys can have a go at the Indians, he might be risking a lot.

Since that Australia tour, Kohli has got even better as a batsman. As captain, the right-hander has scored 2,353 runs at an average of 67.22. The Indians, too, are on a 19-match unbeaten streak at home, they are motivated and inspired and you certainly don’t want them to take things up a notch.

Sledging has its uses. It can help the opposition get under the skin of the batsmen. It can also disturb his concentration and Steve Waugh often referred to it as “mental disintegration” but you still have to pick your target well, explaining that to David Warner amongst others might be a tad too difficult but Smith must atleast try.

If he wants some inspiration, then he can perhaps learn from players like Glenn McGrath, who once spoke about why he stopped sledging Sachin Tendulkar: “My success against him came when I didn’t say a great deal. I realised quickly it was best not to talk too much.”

What was true of Sachin then, is now perhaps true of the Indian team as a whole. This team has grown and they are not easily cowed down. Indeed, it will take more than just sledging to do that.

In a recent interview to cricket.com.au, Mike Hussey also warned Smith to not antagonise Kohli if possible: “I wouldn’t try and fire him up,” Hussey said. “I think he thrives on that and he’s a real competitor. He loves being in the fight and loves the contest out in the middle.

“There’s no need to get involved in that sort of verbal barrage because I think that fires him up even more. The team that wins will be the one that can execute their skills at the highest quality and for the longest period of time. It’s not going to be the team that’s the most verbal or the most aggressive.”

But for now, the mind games have already started. Smith’s words have added an intriguing edge to the series and no one, certainly not Kohli, is complaining about it.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

A tip for you this Valentine’s Day: Scotch is inching towards being the most loved gift for men

A handy guide to buying a gift for a guy.

A tip for you this Valentine’s Day: Scotch is inching towards being the most loved gift for men
Image credit:  Pexels

Valentine’s day is around the corner so men and women everywhere are racking their brains for the perfect present. Buying a gift for men though can be a stressful experience. Be it a birthday, celebration or personal milestone, many men and women find it difficult to figure out what their male friends or significant others want. That’s why TVF decided to perform a public service and ask the guys directly what they loved. So, the next time you’re running around to buy a gift for a man, just pick something from the list below and thank us later.

Watches: A watch can complete a man’s ensemble and quickly become a talking (or bragging) point at a party. If your man loves classics, a vintage HMT (if you can find one) with a metal strap should be your brand of choice. For fun-loving guys, try a Swatch watch with a pop-coloured leather strap or even a watch with Swarovski crystal studded dials from a variety of watchmakers. Fossil’s unconventional dials will delight a creative or artistic soul. Alternatively, the G-shock collection by Casio is reasonably priced, waterproof and perfect for those who love adventure sports. If your man is a fitness enthusiast, surprise him with an excellent fitness band from GoQii.

Image Credits: Pexels
Image Credits: Pexels

Whisky: A well stocked bar is every man’s pride and joy. Whisky, especially scotch is an extremely popular gift with men. It is a gift that can be displayed with pride and shared on occasions with friends and family. Scotch is any whisky (single malt or blended) that comes from Scotland, is usually aged for at least three years (often more) and distilled twice. Each region in Scotland produces whisky with a distinct flavor. Spirits from Islay, like Laphroaig, tend to have a strong peat flavor while single malts from Speyside tend to be lighter and sweeter. Connoisseurs will sing praises of the golden colour of blends like Johnny Walker or Black and White, and the smoky taste of Scotch whiskies like Black Dog. If your partner is truly mad about malts, go the whole hog and surprise him with a malt tour in Scotland - the ultimate whisky experience.

Image Credit: Pexels
Image Credit: Pexels

Jackets: For a more personal touch, a jacket can be quite an apt gift. A romantic-at-heart will love a traditional bandhgala while bike enthusiasts swear by their weather-worn leather jackets. Blazers are great day-to-night apparel, looking perfectly at home in the office or in a bar. You’ll be spoilt for choice when it comes to brands and designers: high street labels like Blackberry’s and Zara offer trendy outerwear at affordable prices. Custom made jackets like the ones from Raymond’s Made-To-Measure collection or the Bombay Shirt Company are also a great option, if you really want to get creative with the design.

Sunglasses: If your friend is a globetrotter, a smart pair of shades will delight him like nothing else. Whether he is sunbathing in the Maldives, chasing zebras in Tanzania or skiing in Courchevel, this travel accessory adds an instant glam quotient to almost every type of holiday. Recent sunglass trends have been a major throwback to retro shapes inspired from Hollywood films like Tom Cruise’s aviators from Top Gun, Steve McQueen’s Persols from The Thomas Crown Affair or the wayfarers sported by the lead actors in The Blues Brothers. You’ll find many variations at high street brands like H&M and Diesel but if you can stretch the budget, pick up a good quality pair from Burberry or Louis Vuitton. Better yet, buy a unisex design that you can borrow when your heart desires!

Image Credits: Pexels
Image Credits: Pexels

Headphones: Most guys love their music, whether their choice of genre is soft rock, hard metal or folk fusion. So, it makes sense that headphones are on the list of the most popular gifts loved by men. Make sure you know what you’re looking for when it comes to buying headphones. For style combined with comfort, Skull Candy headphones come in a fun palette of colours. For amazing sound quality and pumping bass, you can opt for Shure or Sennheiser; they may look basic but deliver on their audio capabilities. Audio-Technica headphones are also gaining a cult following among audiophiles for their excellent sound clarity. If your man listens to music while working out, get the Jabra Sports in-ear headphones which are made for the gym. Though it feels pragmatic, this gift will be treasured by all music lovers.

So, take a pick from this list and the guy you gift will be indebted to you for life! For more great gifting ideas, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of LiveInStyle and not by the Scroll editorial team.

× Close

PreviousNext