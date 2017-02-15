Title

The Field

The sports wrap: Barcelona thrashed 4-0 by Paris Saint-Germain, and other top stories

Adam Voges announced his retirement from international cricket, Usain Bolt won the Laureus sportsman of the year award.

Image credit:  Reuters

The big news: PSG finally break Barcelona

Barcelona were dismantled 4-0 by Paris Saint-Germain in the first-leg of the round-of-16 clash of the Champions League at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday. Angel di Maria scored a brace while Edison Cavani and Julian Draxler scored one goal apiece in the dominating show that saw Barcelona almost knocked out of the competition. Barcelona are in danger of bowing out of the Champions League even before reaching the quarter-finals for the first time in 10 years.

Barcelona were outclassed in all departments with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar largely failing to find their feet. The defeat leaves Luis Enrique’s men with an almost impossible task to stay in the competition when they host PSG in the return leg at Nou Camp on March 8. No side has managed to overturn a four-goal first-leg deficit in the history of the Champions League.

Football:

  • Kostas Mitroglou’s strike gave Benfica a 1-0 win in the first leg of the Champions League last-16 tie with Borussia Dortmund. The Germans will host the second leg on March 8, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake. 
  • Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus broke a metatarsal in Monday’s 2-0 Premier League win at Bournemouth. The striker is likely to miss the rest of the season. 
  • Eastern Sporting Union were crowned champions of the inaugural Indian Women’s League after a 3-0 win over Rising Student’s Club in the final at the Ambedkar Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.
  • Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri and captain Wes Morgan collected the Laureus spirit of sport prize award for winning the Premier League by 10 points last season.

Cricket:

  • South African players and English players are likely to the IPL 2017 during the first week of May owing to the bilateral series between the two sides and the Champions Trophy preparations, which starts from June 1 in England. 
  • England’s David Willey has been ruled out of the West Indies tour and will be replaced by Steven Finn. Willey will be out until April after having surgery on a partially torn shoulder tendon, an injury suffered in India last month.       
  • Pakistan’s opening batsman Nasir Jamshed was arrested in London on Tuesday by Britain’s National Crime Agency in connection with the alleged spot-fixing scandal that has hit the Pakistan Super League. He was later granted bail after being interrogated by the agency. 
  • The Board of Control for Cricket in India hasretained the same squad that played the one-off Test against Bangladesh in Hyderabad for the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar series against Australia.
  • India under-19 were demolished as England under-19 declared at 501/5 on day two of the first Youth Test against in Nagpur on Wednesday.
  • Australian cricketer Adam Voges has decided to retire from international cricket. Voges retires with the second-highest Test average for a batsmen, 61.87, behind Sir Don Bradman’s 99.94. 

Athletics:

  • Usain Bolt was crowned Laureus Sportsman of the Year for a record equalling fourth time on Tuesday, matching the achievement of Roger Federer and Serena Williams.
  • Gymnast Simone Biles has been crowned World Sportswoman of the Year at the Laureus World Sports Awards. The 19-year-old won four gold medals and a bronze at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. 
  • Formula One champion Nico Rosberg received the Laureus award for breakthrough of the year prize while swimmer Michael Phelps won the comeback of the year award. 
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

A tip for you this Valentine’s Day: Scotch is inching towards being the most loved gift for men

A handy guide to buying a gift for a guy.

Image credit:  Pexels

Valentine’s day is around the corner so men and women everywhere are racking their brains for the perfect present. Buying a gift for men though can be a stressful experience. Be it a birthday, celebration or personal milestone, many men and women find it difficult to figure out what their male friends or significant others want. That’s why TVF decided to perform a public service and ask the guys directly what they loved. So, the next time you’re running around to buy a gift for a man, just pick something from the list below and thank us later.

Watches: A watch can complete a man’s ensemble and quickly become a talking (or bragging) point at a party. If your man loves classics, a vintage HMT (if you can find one) with a metal strap should be your brand of choice. For fun-loving guys, try a Swatch watch with a pop-coloured leather strap or even a watch with Swarovski crystal studded dials from a variety of watchmakers. Fossil’s unconventional dials will delight a creative or artistic soul. Alternatively, the G-shock collection by Casio is reasonably priced, waterproof and perfect for those who love adventure sports. If your man is a fitness enthusiast, surprise him with an excellent fitness band from GoQii.

Whisky: A well stocked bar is every man’s pride and joy. Whisky, especially scotch is an extremely popular gift with men. It is a gift that can be displayed with pride and shared on occasions with friends and family. Scotch is any whisky (single malt or blended) that comes from Scotland, is usually aged for at least three years (often more) and distilled twice. Each region in Scotland produces whisky with a distinct flavor. Spirits from Islay, like Laphroaig, tend to have a strong peat flavor while single malts from Speyside tend to be lighter and sweeter. Connoisseurs will sing praises of the golden colour of blends like Johnny Walker or Black and White, and the smoky taste of Scotch whiskies like Black Dog. If your partner is truly mad about malts, go the whole hog and surprise him with a malt tour in Scotland - the ultimate whisky experience.

Jackets: For a more personal touch, a jacket can be quite an apt gift. A romantic-at-heart will love a traditional bandhgala while bike enthusiasts swear by their weather-worn leather jackets. Blazers are great day-to-night apparel, looking perfectly at home in the office or in a bar. You’ll be spoilt for choice when it comes to brands and designers: high street labels like Blackberry’s and Zara offer trendy outerwear at affordable prices. Custom made jackets like the ones from Raymond’s Made-To-Measure collection or the Bombay Shirt Company are also a great option, if you really want to get creative with the design.

Sunglasses: If your friend is a globetrotter, a smart pair of shades will delight him like nothing else. Whether he is sunbathing in the Maldives, chasing zebras in Tanzania or skiing in Courchevel, this travel accessory adds an instant glam quotient to almost every type of holiday. Recent sunglass trends have been a major throwback to retro shapes inspired from Hollywood films like Tom Cruise’s aviators from Top Gun, Steve McQueen’s Persols from The Thomas Crown Affair or the wayfarers sported by the lead actors in The Blues Brothers. You’ll find many variations at high street brands like H&M and Diesel but if you can stretch the budget, pick up a good quality pair from Burberry or Louis Vuitton. Better yet, buy a unisex design that you can borrow when your heart desires!

Headphones: Most guys love their music, whether their choice of genre is soft rock, hard metal or folk fusion. So, it makes sense that headphones are on the list of the most popular gifts loved by men. Make sure you know what you’re looking for when it comes to buying headphones. For style combined with comfort, Skull Candy headphones come in a fun palette of colours. For amazing sound quality and pumping bass, you can opt for Shure or Sennheiser; they may look basic but deliver on their audio capabilities. Audio-Technica headphones are also gaining a cult following among audiophiles for their excellent sound clarity. If your man listens to music while working out, get the Jabra Sports in-ear headphones which are made for the gym. Though it feels pragmatic, this gift will be treasured by all music lovers.

So, take a pick from this list and the guy you gift will be indebted to you for life! For more great gifting ideas, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of LiveInStyle and not by the Scroll editorial team.

