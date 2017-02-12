Title

The Field

India vs Australia 2017

‘We could end up playing three quicks anyway’: Darren Lehmann on Australia’s spin-heavy squad

Nathan Lyon leads the Australian spin attack, also comprising the inexperienced Steve O'Keefe, Ashton Agar and Mitchell Swepson.

Image credit:  AFP

Darren Lehmann took charge of the Australian team as head coach following their disastrous tour of India in 2013, when Michael Clarke’s men were whitewashed 4-0 by MS Dhoni’s India. Lehmann was given charge of a rather inexperienced squad and tasked with overseeing the transition and building towards the 2015 World Cup. While Australia have done reasonably well under Lehmann in the limited overs formats, winning the 2015 World Cup at home, their form in whites has not been that great.

Back-to-back Ashes defeats in the United Kingdom, followed by bad thrashings in Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates (against Pakistan), were somewhat cushioned by good form at home, against England (2013-’14), India, (2014-’15), New Zealand and West Indies (2015-’16), and Pakistan (2016-’17). However, a 2-1 series defeat at home to South Africa in the Australian summer last year rang the panic bells. Despite signing a contract extension last August until the 2019 Ashes, Lehmann’s job was under threat after Australia capitulated to 85 all-out in Hobart against South Africa.

It is under these circumstances that Lehmann, 47, finds himself in India for the first time with the Australian Test squad, which still bears an inexperienced look. His record away from home stands at eight wins and 10 losses in 20 matches. Virat Kohli’s India, fresh from toying with New Zealand (3-0), England (4-0) and Bangladesh (1-0) are almost certain to increase the count in that losses column. Lehmann may not have a job following this series, much like his predecessor Mickey Arthur four years ago.

Focus not on results

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium, where Australia will play a three-day warm-up match against an India A side, Lehmann said the focus is on playing well, rather than getting results, and that the squad was looking forward to the challenge. “It’s a challenge for the whole group. For us as a side, the support staff and players, we’ve all got a common goal of playing well here. We’re not focussing too much on results. We just want to play as well as we can.”

Australia landed in Mumbai on Monday following a brief layover in Dubai, where the squad spent a few days practicing at the ICC Academy. Lehmann said he was happy with his side’s preparation for the series. “The preparations have been good. I’m really happy with where the boys are at. It’s just a case of going out and playing well. It’s an exciting tour, it’s a great place to tour, great people, great fans. So it’s a great challenge for the side. As a coach, the whole group is excited by the challenge ahead,” he added.

Interestingly, Lehmann was part of the last Australian team that won a series in India, in 2004-’05, when a Ricky Ponting-led side won the four-Test series 2-1. While Damien Martyn and Clarke dominated the batting charts, it was the Australian pace attack, comprising Glenn McGrath, Jason Gillespie and Michael Kasprowicz, that played an integral part in winning the series. The trio took 43 wickets between them.

Horses for courses

However, Australia have since moved to a horses-for-courses approach in India, picking more spinners, even if inexperienced, in the squad rather than relying on their strength, which is pace bowling. The current squad touring India includes four slow bowlers – Nathan Lyon, Steve O’Keefe, Ashton Agar and Mitchell Swepson. Lyon, 29, is the only one out of the four who has played more than four Test matches. Asked what the reason was behind this change in approach, Lehmann, who is also a selector, said their 2004 strategy was no longer viable today.

“In 2004, we had a world-class bowler in Shane Warne as well,” he said. “We could actually play with one spinner then – he could bowl one end all day. So, that was probably the reason in 2004. In this day and age, we’ve got to work out what our best attack is to get 20 wickets. Whether it’s an all-rounder and two spinners or an extra spinning all-rounder, we’ll wait and see what wicket we get in Pune [for the first Test]. We could end up playing three quicks anyway with Jackson Bird. So, it really just gives us some options. They’re all young kids and they’re all going to learn. Nathan Lyon is our premier spinner, and we expect him to bowl very well for us,” he added.

Lehmann is also banking on the knowledge and tips of Australia’s spin-bowling consultants on this tour, former India left-arm spinner Sridharan Sriram and England’s Monty Panesar. “The advantage of having Sri and Monty just guiding our batters and bowlers how to bowl here, how to face the Indian spinners, is going to be key. How we play their spinners [is going to be key] and also they’ve got some quality fast bowlers. So, we have to play well all-round,” said Lehmann.

