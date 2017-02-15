Title

× Close

The Field

Sports news and scores

Bangladesh in India

Praise Bangladesh but the truth is that they never really had a chance against India

All the praise they are receiving seems to be bordering on condescension.

by 
Image credit:  Noah Seelam / AFP

While Bangladesh may have won hearts with their performance in the one-off Test against India, were they ever really close to winning the game? And is that cause for celebration?

The social media chatter started early on the fifth day. Bangladesh were being lauded for their performance in Hyderabad. They had ostensibly done better than the teams which had come before them – South Africa, New Zealand and England.

The timing of the posts gave one food for thought: There was not really a way for Bangladesh to win the match. The required run-rate required was too high. Wickets were falling fairly regularly as well. The only way to sneak a draw out was to bat out the day and that was easier said than done.

None of the other teams had managed that and Bangladesh would not do that either. The Indians wrapped up the match and the series in the second session with the visitors throwing their wickets away.

In the end, they lost by over 200 runs. Yet sympathetic fans pointed out the statistic that the Indians had to bowl more than over 200 overs to get rid of the Bangladesh batsmen twice. What remains unstated is a set of assumptions dictating such statements.

A bit too much?

The primary assumption is that the Bangladeshis were expected to be bowled out within three days. It is because Bangladesh did not fall down like dominoes immediately that they have received plaudits.

Praise here is a mere coating to the sense of condescension that was dominant before the match and will have solidified by now. The Bangladesh captain will, even in this age of social media dominated attention deficit disorder, not be forgotten anytime soon for his premature celebrations in his team’s World Twenty20 match against India in 2016. His wildly inaccurate Decision Review System appeal in the first innings against Virat Kohli trended more than the highlights of his century.

His second innings dismissal — a rather ill-advised charge down the wicket against Ashwin — showed that the team’s temperament wasn’t quite where it should be. They needed to bat out the day to save the game. Instead, he succumbed to the pressure and played a false shot. The fact that almost all of their series are two-match affairs gets lost in the swirl of two Test tours that a lot of teams undertake now.

India were hardly ever challenged

Bangladesh, for all their said heroics with the bat, could not prevent a loss that was seemed destined after India’s performance in the first innings. That is the true tale of this series.

If Bangladesh had been able to play as many Test matches as the other teams did, chances are that things would have got much tougher. Sport allows for seemingly benign statements supporting the underdog but one must see the timing and context of those lines to truly judge if they are not just another form of rapping on the knees of the vanquished.

Bangladesh’s decent performances against New Zealand and England get overlooked amidst this kind of superficial praise and they should not. These were performances which gave them a real chance of winning and, in one case, actually managed to take it over the line.

If Bangladesh really want to move forward, they need to discard this ‘encouragement’. It reminds one of the kind of praise England would heap on India for the first twenty years of India-England engagements in the Test circuit. These kind words died swiftly after India’s first win.

Indeed, one hopes that Bangladesh takes this praise at just face value and focus on replicating the good stuff over and over again. At the end of the day, a draw is good but nothing is sweeter than a victory.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

A tip for you this Valentine’s Day: Scotch is inching towards being the most loved gift for men

A handy guide to buying a gift for a guy.

A tip for you this Valentine’s Day: Scotch is inching towards being the most loved gift for men
Image credit:  Pexels

Valentine’s day is around the corner so men and women everywhere are racking their brains for the perfect present. Buying a gift for men though can be a stressful experience. Be it a birthday, celebration or personal milestone, many men and women find it difficult to figure out what their male friends or significant others want. That’s why TVF decided to perform a public service and ask the guys directly what they loved. So, the next time you’re running around to buy a gift for a man, just pick something from the list below and thank us later.

Watches: A watch can complete a man’s ensemble and quickly become a talking (or bragging) point at a party. If your man loves classics, a vintage HMT (if you can find one) with a metal strap should be your brand of choice. For fun-loving guys, try a Swatch watch with a pop-coloured leather strap or even a watch with Swarovski crystal studded dials from a variety of watchmakers. Fossil’s unconventional dials will delight a creative or artistic soul. Alternatively, the G-shock collection by Casio is reasonably priced, waterproof and perfect for those who love adventure sports. If your man is a fitness enthusiast, surprise him with an excellent fitness band from GoQii.

Image Credits: Pexels
Image Credits: Pexels

Whisky: A well stocked bar is every man’s pride and joy. Whisky, especially scotch is an extremely popular gift with men. It is a gift that can be displayed with pride and shared on occasions with friends and family. Scotch is any whisky (single malt or blended) that comes from Scotland, is usually aged for at least three years (often more) and distilled twice. Each region in Scotland produces whisky with a distinct flavor. Spirits from Islay, like Laphroaig, tend to have a strong peat flavor while single malts from Speyside tend to be lighter and sweeter. Connoisseurs will sing praises of the golden colour of blends like Johnny Walker or Black and White, and the smoky taste of Scotch whiskies like Black Dog. If your partner is truly mad about malts, go the whole hog and surprise him with a malt tour in Scotland - the ultimate whisky experience.

Image Credit: Pexels
Image Credit: Pexels

Jackets: For a more personal touch, a jacket can be quite an apt gift. A romantic-at-heart will love a traditional bandhgala while bike enthusiasts swear by their weather-worn leather jackets. Blazers are great day-to-night apparel, looking perfectly at home in the office or in a bar. You’ll be spoilt for choice when it comes to brands and designers: high street labels like Blackberry’s and Zara offer trendy outerwear at affordable prices. Custom made jackets like the ones from Raymond’s Made-To-Measure collection or the Bombay Shirt Company are also a great option, if you really want to get creative with the design.

Sunglasses: If your friend is a globetrotter, a smart pair of shades will delight him like nothing else. Whether he is sunbathing in the Maldives, chasing zebras in Tanzania or skiing in Courchevel, this travel accessory adds an instant glam quotient to almost every type of holiday. Recent sunglass trends have been a major throwback to retro shapes inspired from Hollywood films like Tom Cruise’s aviators from Top Gun, Steve McQueen’s Persols from The Thomas Crown Affair or the wayfarers sported by the lead actors in The Blues Brothers. You’ll find many variations at high street brands like H&M and Diesel but if you can stretch the budget, pick up a good quality pair from Burberry or Louis Vuitton. Better yet, buy a unisex design that you can borrow when your heart desires!

Image Credits: Pexels
Image Credits: Pexels

Headphones: Most guys love their music, whether their choice of genre is soft rock, hard metal or folk fusion. So, it makes sense that headphones are on the list of the most popular gifts loved by men. Make sure you know what you’re looking for when it comes to buying headphones. For style combined with comfort, Skull Candy headphones come in a fun palette of colours. For amazing sound quality and pumping bass, you can opt for Shure or Sennheiser; they may look basic but deliver on their audio capabilities. Audio-Technica headphones are also gaining a cult following among audiophiles for their excellent sound clarity. If your man listens to music while working out, get the Jabra Sports in-ear headphones which are made for the gym. Though it feels pragmatic, this gift will be treasured by all music lovers.

So, take a pick from this list and the guy you gift will be indebted to you for life! For more great gifting ideas, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of LiveInStyle and not by the Scroll editorial team.

× Close

PreviousNext