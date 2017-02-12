Title

The sports wrap: I have accomplished everything in athletics, says Usain Bolt, and other stories

Australia coach Darren Lehmann hinted at playing three pacers for the India series.

by 
Image credit:  Dylan Martinez/Reuters

The big story: Bolt reiterates decision to call it quits

Sprinting legend Usain Bolt stated that he has no regrets over announcing his decision to retire from the sport later in the year, “I’ve just done everything I wanted to do in the sport,” Bolt was quoted as saying after winning the Laureus Sportsman of the Year award in Monaco.

Bolt’s final tryst with athletics will be the world championships in London in August. One of the greatest Olympians of all time, the Jamaican completed a unique ‘triple-triple’ at the Rio Olympics, landing a gold medal in 100m, 200m and 4x100m at each of the summer games he has been a part of.

However, he lost his relay gold last month when teammate Nesta Carter was found guilty of taking a banned substance during the Beijing Olympics of 2008.

The 30-year-old said a chat with USA sprinter Michael Johnson ensured that he was making the right decision, “I asked (former U.S. sprinter) Michael Johnson the same question, ‘why did you retire when you were on top?’. He said the same - he had done everything he had wanted to do in athletics so there was no reason to stay in the sport. Now I understand what he means,” Bolt added.

Other top stories

Cricket

  • Former Indian captain Kapil Dev lavished praise on Virat Kohli, stating that the 28-year-old has set a new benchmark for fitness, reported Times of India. The World Cup winning skipper also warned that Kohli’s supreme fitness might also result in a burnout later in his career.
  • Newly appointed England vice-captain Ben Stokes hopes that the English fans “fall in love” with his side as they embark on a new era. The all-rounder added that Joe Root is “the right person and the best person” to lead England.
  • England and South Africa players are scheduled to leave the upcoming Indian Premier League midway through the tournament to prepare for bilateral series involving the two nations starting in May, reported ESPNCricinfo.
  • Ishank Jaggi’s belligerent 51-ball 90 helped East Zone chase down the 179-run target set by South Zone with two balls to spare in the Syed Mushtaq Ali zonals. 
  • Despite Australia packing their squad with spinners for the Border-Gavaskar series, visiting coach Darren Lehmann stated that he might still field with three pacers along with first-choice slow bowler Nathan Lyon.
  • New Zealand opener Martin Guptill has been ruled out of the first two One-day Internationals against South Africa after straining his hamstring. The 27-year-old will also not feature in the only Twenty20 International between the two sides. 
Image Credit: Reuters
Football

  • Former Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard said that the Reds could have won the title had Luis Suarez stayed at Anfield, “There’s so many good teams in the Premier League but he would have given Liverpool a better chance,” Gerrard said. Liverpool came within touching distance of winning their first league title since 1990 in the 2013-’14 season.
  • Despite hammering Barcelona 4-0 at the Parc de Princes, Paris Saint-Germain winger Julian Draxler warned his side that there was “no guarantee” that they were through to the quarter-final.
  • Bayern Munich’s World Cup winning goalie Manuel Neuer revealed that there has been “no contact” from Manchester City amidst growing speculations of him reuniting with manager Pep Guardiola, “As everyone knows, I’m happy here at Bayern and therefore extended my contract. I’ve had no contact,” the 30-year-old was quoted as saying.  

Tennis

  • Veteran Boris Becker stated that tainted star Maria Sharapova deserved a second chance as she braces for a return to the game after serving a 15-month ban for testing positive for a banned substance, “She [Sharapova] paid her dues, she was suspended for quite a long time. I don’t know about the reaction of the other players, it’s up to them,” Becker said.
Image Credit: Reuters
Basketball

  • Minnesota Timberwolves’ Andrew Wiggins’ 41-point tally went in vain as Lebron James and Kyrie Irving masterminded a 116-108 win for Clevland Cavaliers.
