Champions League

Arsenal were pitiful, even farcical against Bayern Munich and they got off easy at just 5-1

Perhaps, it doesn’t bother Arsene Wenger anymore, but where was Arsenal’s defence?

by 
Image credit:  Christof Stache / AFP

The score read 5-1 and it is auf wiedersehen [goodbye], Arsenal. Have the London club crossed from the realm of the puzzling into the netherworld of the burlesque and the absurd with a season-ending defeat that was both farcical and pitiful?

Eleven minutes – that is how long Arsenal’s resistance, in the form of a 4-3-3 formation, alternating with a 4-4-1-1 block, against German champions and Champions League nemesis Bayern Munich lasted. Arsenal defending deep was always bound to be a self-fulfilling prophecy of failure and doom, but, in the process, they even invented an umpteenth manner of capitulation.

Arjen Robben’s opening goal was freakish. Munich had teased Arsenal with a few early passes in behind the midfield duo of Granit Xhaka and Francis Coquelin, as the visitors, who pressed high, were quickly pinned back, defending around their own box, suffocating in a Bavarian stranglehold.

Bayern asphyxiated Arsenal

The bold and bald Dutch evergreen cut inside from the left – who could have guessed, the other Bayern players almost suppressed a yawn – and tip-toed trough Arsenal’s non-press. Francis Coquelin, inexplicably, switched off. He seemingly did not know that Robben favours his left-foot, and so Robben did what he tends to with so much time and space on the ball. With a delightful curve and millimetered precision, he posted the ball into top-left corner beyond the reach of Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina.

From that moment on, Munich asphyxiated Arsenal. They were brilliant, intent on keeping the pitch very, very wide, at times playing a lateral chess game as both Robben and Douglas Costa, on the left channel, hugged the touchline. Arsenal, somehow, refused staunchly to pressure Munich’s wingers.

But for all the 71% ball possession, Bayern had just three attempts on target at the end of the first half – and Arsenal got level. Robert Lewandowski had shoved Laurent Koscielny down inside the box, with the brutality of a lumberjack and Alexis Sanchez, combining a miss with an airshot, little poise with an ice cold demeanour, scored at his third crack. The equaliser was an epiphany: Arsenal gelled. They were secure at the back and much improved, pestering Bayern on the counter with scoring opportunities for both Xhaka and Mesut Ozil, who would remain indifferent throughout.

In the 49th minute, the game’s complexion changed again as Arsenal captain, who had marshalled his rearguard respectably, hobbled off with an injury, clutching his hamstring. His departure preceded a massacre, with English blood gushing, around the Allianz Arena, now a cauldron of noise, cheering the onslaught and the corresponding demise of Arsenal. It was a horror movie in bad taste, but Munich were irrepressible.

Arsenal’s second half of horror

Where was Arsenal’s defence to stop a flurry of goals, with Lewandowski and Thiago Alcantara, twice, scoring inside the space of ten minutes ? For once Arsenal played like FC Barcelona, but for all the wrong reasons. Gabriel Paulista and Shkodran Mustafi were non-defenders in a rejigged back four. They were a centre of passivity. The timing, the positioning and the cohesiveness were all gone. Arsenal’s central defenders were petrified as Bayern toyed with their victims, with much casualness and finesse, reducing a Champions League knockout game to a glorified training session.

So much so for the growing army of detractors of Carlo Ancelotti’s “steer-less” Munich that, or so went the churlish accusation, were a poor replica of Jupp Heynckes’s 2013 Champions League winners or lacked the guile of the outfit in the Guardiolian era. This was a very slick Bayern Munich, the anti-thesis of a self-destructive and apathetic Arsenal.

All of Bayern’s goal were well executed and a testimony to their superiority, but they all were lubricated by defensive mistakes from Arsenal, ranging from the inept to the ridiculous. A Koscielny-sized hole gaped in Bavaria – Lewandowksi towered over Mustafi; Paulista failed to read the Polish striker’s audacious drag-back, arguably a fabulous one; Alcantara’s shot took a deflection and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain gave the ball away in diabolical fashion. Muller then “Mullered” Munich for a fifth goal.

The second half was Munich’s crisply orchestrated mini-version of the infamous Brazi Germany semi-final, but they left Arsenal with the dignity of a more gallant final score. That was the sole respite for the London club and Wenger, who must, after a night without any positives, contemplate a universe from which all substance and hope has been drained.

BULLETIN BY 

A tip for you this Valentine’s Day: Scotch is inching towards being the most loved gift for men

A handy guide to buying a gift for a guy.

A tip for you this Valentine’s Day: Scotch is inching towards being the most loved gift for men
Image credit:  Pexels

Valentine’s day is around the corner so men and women everywhere are racking their brains for the perfect present. Buying a gift for men though can be a stressful experience. Be it a birthday, celebration or personal milestone, many men and women find it difficult to figure out what their male friends or significant others want. That’s why TVF decided to perform a public service and ask the guys directly what they loved. So, the next time you’re running around to buy a gift for a man, just pick something from the list below and thank us later.

Watches: A watch can complete a man’s ensemble and quickly become a talking (or bragging) point at a party. If your man loves classics, a vintage HMT (if you can find one) with a metal strap should be your brand of choice. For fun-loving guys, try a Swatch watch with a pop-coloured leather strap or even a watch with Swarovski crystal studded dials from a variety of watchmakers. Fossil’s unconventional dials will delight a creative or artistic soul. Alternatively, the G-shock collection by Casio is reasonably priced, waterproof and perfect for those who love adventure sports. If your man is a fitness enthusiast, surprise him with an excellent fitness band from GoQii.

Image Credits: Pexels
Image Credits: Pexels

Whisky: A well stocked bar is every man’s pride and joy. Whisky, especially scotch is an extremely popular gift with men. It is a gift that can be displayed with pride and shared on occasions with friends and family. Scotch is any whisky (single malt or blended) that comes from Scotland, is usually aged for at least three years (often more) and distilled twice. Each region in Scotland produces whisky with a distinct flavor. Spirits from Islay, like Laphroaig, tend to have a strong peat flavor while single malts from Speyside tend to be lighter and sweeter. Connoisseurs will sing praises of the golden colour of blends like Johnny Walker or Black and White, and the smoky taste of Scotch whiskies like Black Dog. If your partner is truly mad about malts, go the whole hog and surprise him with a malt tour in Scotland - the ultimate whisky experience.

Image Credit: Pexels
Image Credit: Pexels

Jackets: For a more personal touch, a jacket can be quite an apt gift. A romantic-at-heart will love a traditional bandhgala while bike enthusiasts swear by their weather-worn leather jackets. Blazers are great day-to-night apparel, looking perfectly at home in the office or in a bar. You’ll be spoilt for choice when it comes to brands and designers: high street labels like Blackberry’s and Zara offer trendy outerwear at affordable prices. Custom made jackets like the ones from Raymond’s Made-To-Measure collection or the Bombay Shirt Company are also a great option, if you really want to get creative with the design.

Sunglasses: If your friend is a globetrotter, a smart pair of shades will delight him like nothing else. Whether he is sunbathing in the Maldives, chasing zebras in Tanzania or skiing in Courchevel, this travel accessory adds an instant glam quotient to almost every type of holiday. Recent sunglass trends have been a major throwback to retro shapes inspired from Hollywood films like Tom Cruise’s aviators from Top Gun, Steve McQueen’s Persols from The Thomas Crown Affair or the wayfarers sported by the lead actors in The Blues Brothers. You’ll find many variations at high street brands like H&M and Diesel but if you can stretch the budget, pick up a good quality pair from Burberry or Louis Vuitton. Better yet, buy a unisex design that you can borrow when your heart desires!

Image Credits: Pexels
Image Credits: Pexels

Headphones: Most guys love their music, whether their choice of genre is soft rock, hard metal or folk fusion. So, it makes sense that headphones are on the list of the most popular gifts loved by men. Make sure you know what you’re looking for when it comes to buying headphones. For style combined with comfort, Skull Candy headphones come in a fun palette of colours. For amazing sound quality and pumping bass, you can opt for Shure or Sennheiser; they may look basic but deliver on their audio capabilities. Audio-Technica headphones are also gaining a cult following among audiophiles for their excellent sound clarity. If your man listens to music while working out, get the Jabra Sports in-ear headphones which are made for the gym. Though it feels pragmatic, this gift will be treasured by all music lovers.

So, take a pick from this list and the guy you gift will be indebted to you for life! For more great gifting ideas, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of LiveInStyle and not by the Scroll editorial team.

