The sports wrap: Arsene Wenger's fate to be decided at end of season, and other top stories

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann distanced himself from a Premier League move; With help from DRS, umpires have attained an accuracy of 98.5%.

The big story: Arsenal unlikely to drop Wenger immediately

Embattled Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger’s fate will be decided at the end of the season, BBC reported. Despite Arsenal’s 5-1 loss against Bayern Munich in Wednesday’s Champions League last-16 clash, he is unlikely to leave before the summer.

Wenger has already been offered a new contract, which is under consideration. Any decision taken would be mutual and there are no immediate plans of a sack, the report added.

The 67-year-old, who has been at the helm of affairs at the London club since 1996, sees his contract end at the end of the current season.

The team’s inability to win the league for the last 13 years has raised calls for the veteran manager to step down from his post. The nature of their loss against Bayern on Wednesday have further intensified the demands.

Football

  • Arsenal were demolished 5-1 by Bayern Munich in their round-of-16 Champions League clash at the Allianz Arena on Thursday.
  • Real Madrid came from a goal down to beat Napoli 3-1 in the first-leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Thursday. Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos and Casemiro ensured an easy Real win in the end.
  • Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann distanced himself from a Premier League move by saying he is happy at Atletico. Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United are interested in signing the star striker over the summer.
  • Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes said that the club’s record goal-scorer Wayne Rooney will leave the club unless he is considered for a regular place in the starting XI by manager Jose Mourinho, reported the Daily Mail.

Cricket

  • South African pacer Morne Morkel, who according to the doctors would never be able to play cricket again, is attempting to make a comeback from a back injury. “No one was 100% sure of what was going on with my back and to be honest there was a time when I was in doubt about my future‚” Morkel said. The paceman was training with his franchise Titans ahead of their Momentum One-Day Cup match against Dolphins on Friday.
  • Adam Voges, the captain of Prime Minister’s XI, struck an unbeaten 54 off 31 balls in his final match, against Sri Lanka. However, his knock went in vain as the Sri Lankan XI chased down the target of 170 with five wickets and 17 balls to spare.
  • The ICC Chief Executive David Richardson has revealed that the Emirates Panel of Umpires’ usage of the Decision Review System has helped them attain an accuracy rate of 98.5%.

Tennis

  • Grigor Dimitrov beat Mischa Zverev at the Rotterdam Open on Wednesday. Dimitrov, who captured his second title of the season last weekend in Sofia, won in three sets 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-4.
  • World No. 81 Donald Young beat sixth seed Adrian Mannarino 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (4) in the opening round of the Memphis Open.

Boxing

  • Indian boxer Vijender Singh will vie for a second belt when he takes on China’s WBO Oriental Super Middleweight champion Zulpikar Maimaitiali on April 1 in Mumbai. He had previously successfully defended his WBO Asia Pacific title.
