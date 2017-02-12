The sports wrap: Sania Mirza-Barbora Strycova enter Qatar Open quarter-finals, and other top stories

The big story: Mirza-Strycova breeze past Atawo-Xu
Sania Mirza and her doubles partner Barbora Strycova powered their way past USA’s Raquel Atawo and China’s Yifan Xu on Thursday to enter the quarter-finals of the Qatar Open. The Mirza-Strycova duo beat their opponents 6-2, 6-4.
In the last-eight stage, the Indo-Czech duo will face Canada’s Gabiela Dabrowski and Darija Jurak of Croatia, who laboured past defeating Elina Vesnina and Katerina Bondarenko through a tie-break. Both sets of players won a set each.
Other top stories
Cricket
- Indian pacer Varun Aaron, who has returned from injury after a three-and-a-half month layoff stated that he won’t back out of bowling fast, “As far as I am concerned there is no question of compromising on pace. Till the time I am playing cricket, I will be only bowling fast,” the 27-year-old was quoted as saying by PTI.
- Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif has been appointed the assistant coach of Indian Premier League side Gujarat Lions for the upcoming Indian Premier League season.
- In the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, Manjo Tiwari and 19-year-old Virat Singh’s unbeaten half centuries helped East Zone upset a star-studded North Zone by eight wickets.
- The International Cricket Council on Thursday announced that West Indies all-rounder Marlon Samuels’ bowling action has been found to be legal following remedial work and reassessment.
- Afghanistan stunned Zimbabwe by 12 runs via Duckworth/Lewis method at Harare in the first One-day International between the two teams. Zimbabwe were 99/4 chasing 216.
- India A’s skipper for the practice game against Australia, Hardik Pandya, sent out a warning to the visitors, stating that his team would treat the four-day match in Mumbai like a competitive fixture, “We are not treating it as a practice game, it’s an opportunity for all of us to do something amazing and get recognised in the selectors eyes,” Pandya was quoted as saying by PTI.
- The ICC Chief Executive David Richardson has revealed that the Emirates Panel of Umpires’ usage of the Decision Review System has helped them attain an accuracy rate of 98.5%.
- Senior Maharashtra Cricket Association member Madhav Ranade wrote to the Board of Control for Cricket in India objecting to the local body’s decision to splurge on felicitating past cricketers. The stay of the district representatives are also discussed in MCA’s itinerary during the first India-Australia Test in Pune.
Football
- Acclaimed English referee Mark Clattenburg has quit the English Premier League to take up a role in Saudi Arabia, ESPN reported.
- Embattled Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger’s fate will be decided at the end of the season, BBC reported.
- Arsenal were demolished 5-1 by Bayern Munich in their round-of-16 Champions League clash at the Allianz Arena on Thursday.
- Real Madrid came from a goal down to beat Napoli 3-1 in the first-leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Thursday. Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos and Casemiro ensured an easy Real win in the end.
- Spain and Barcelona veteran Xavi Hernandez hailed Paris Saint-Germain’s performance against the five-time European Champions, calling their 4-0 win ‘the best in their history’. The 38-year-old singled out PSG Marco Veratti for praise.
- With Barca and their star man Lionel Messi stuck in contract negotiations, teammate Javier Mascherano thought that the 29-year-old was “bigger than Barcelona”.
- Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho stated that progressin the Europa League and FA Cup could create “many problems” for his side, as they fight for a Champions League place for next season. United are also in the final of the League Cup, where they face Southampton.
Tennis
- India’s Sania Mirza, who was summoned in connection with an alleged case of non-payment of Service Tax, has hit back at claims of evasion, denying the allegations.
- Rohan Bopanna and Tomas Berdych have lost 3-6, 4-6 to Ivan Dodig and Marcel Granollers in the second round of the Rotterdam Open
- India will host Uzbekistan in April at the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association at Bengaluru for their next Asia Oceania group I Davis Cup tie.
Golf
- India’s Aditi Ashok endured a torrid start in the first round of the Women’s Australian Open on Thursday, finishing at one-over 74 which included dropping three bogeys in a row in the last four holes.
- Veteran Indian golfer Jeev Milkha Singh closed with two birdies in last two holes for a two-under par 70 round and was tied 43rd to make a modest start at the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 on Thursday.
Boxing
- India’s Vijender Singh, after successfully defending the WBO Asia Pacific title, will be gunning for a second belt when he faces WBO Oriental middleweight champion Zulpikar Maimaitiali of China in Mumbai on April 1
Chess
- Padmini Rout drew with Zhao Xue of China while the experienced Dronavalli Harika also split point with Dinara Saduakassova of Kazakhstan in the second round of the World women’s chess championship. The Indian duo will now play in tiebreak games against their opponents to progress to the last 16. Harika won her tiebreak in round one against Bangladesh’s Shamima Akter Liza.
Table Tennis
- India’s Sharath Kamal and Harmeet Desai won their opening round matches in contrasting styles to enter the pre-quarterfinals while second seed Vladimir Samsonov suffered a shock defeat to crash out of the competition in ITTF World Tour India Open on Thursday, PTI reported.
Hockey
- Uttar Pradesh Wizards beat Ranchi Rays 4-0 to jump into third place in the points table of the Hockey India League on Thursday.
Badminton
- India were handed a 1-4 drubbing by Korea in their second and final round robin league tie but still advanced to the quarterfinals from Group D at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships on Thursday.