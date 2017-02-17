Champions League

Mesut Ozil is a perfect fit for Arsenal – when adversity calls, both go missing

For all his talent, the German midfielder was a peripheral figure in Arsenal’s humiliation in Munich on Tuesday.

Christof Stache/AFP

In a parallel universe, Mesut Ozil is the consummate player Arsene Wenger has always dreamed of: Somewhat aloof, but buttressed by an unmatchable skill set and that gossamer touch, allowing the German to orchestrate the play from his favoured number ten position, at the ready, to split opposing defences open with cunning through balls.

Instead, on Wednesday against Bayern Munich, with a prime chance for redemption and 90 minutes to silence a growing army of critics in the wake of his poor form, Ozil was nowhere to be seen. Had he sneaked out of the doughnut-like stadium that the Allianz Arena is with a Houdini act?

Ozil’s vanishing act

Ozil and Arsenal were pummelled. The stats – worse than damned lies, according to Mark Twain – were a case in point. In Ozil’s 90 minutes, he attempted a paltry 20 passes, conjuring up a single chance. His total was so low that only Munich’s goalkeeper Manuel Neuer finished with fewer passes.

Thiago Alcantara, Ozil’s opposite number, who scored two goals, was pacing the game. Bayern’s No. 6 provided an assist and completed 36 passes in the final third. The math then becomes simple – that is 16 passes more than Ozil managed in the entire match. The German had been invisible.

That also reveals a pattern. Ozil, like Arsenal, goes missing in the major matches – when it really matters. Alexis Sanchez was the sole Arsenal player to not cave in. The high-energy Chilean did not want to accept his fate. He resisted the scenario of an unravelling Arsenal, but by the end of the evening, even he crouched on his haunches – exasperated and crestfallen at the ineptitude of his team. He had drowned in a morass of clownish football.

Not that Munich had bullied the Londoners, a tried and trusted method to force Arsenal into submission. Bully Arsenal and bully Ozil, and they will scuttle. Munich need not too. They scarcely had to apply the full “arsenal” of their powers to win. Munich simply “Robb-ed” and “Mullered” Arsenal for “fun”.

Dreamy when on song, peripheral when not

Ozil and Arsenal barely registered a sentient presence. The German embodies his club. He is emblematic of their pushover status. Yet Ozil’s talent is unquestionable. On a fine day, he merits high praise as one of the game’s best passers, with exceptional skills. The same goes for Arsenal. They can still play superlative football, that unique version of “Wengerball”, when the players and ball move in dreamy harmony. When they click, they can be phenomenal, but those glory days increasingly belong to yesteryear and the hazy heights of the “Invincibles”.

Get in Ozil’s face and he fades. Get in Arsenal’s face and they fade. When tested and when bullied, Arsenal yield and, at times, self-inflict defeat. On Wednesday, they faced adversity – not fierce and desperate tackles, but a slick unit. Arsenal’s response was puzzling, because it was simply non-existent.

The real Arsenal and the real Ozil surfaced. The true test of a team and its marquee player is their reaction when falling a goal behind. Sanchez responded, the rest of Arsenal did not. Ozil was Arsenal’s biggest disappointed, vanishing when in the spotlight.

It has been the story of his entire season. Domestically, against the top six, he has scored just once. True, he has never been prolific in front of goal, but he has not delivered an assist either against those teams. In the Champions League he registered three goals and four assists, but that was against Ludogorets and Basel, two minnows of European football.

Ozil’s confidence has taken a dent, resulting in part in his lackadaisical attitude, but Wenger has also refused to bench him. The German, however, is not to blame for Arsenal’s demise – the problems run far deeper – but at the age of 28, Ozil will remain Ozil. He cannot be expected to track back Robben or Thomas Muller. But that he was so rudderless against Munich was telling of a steer-less Arsenal. Both Ozil and Arsenal must improve. As long as they do not, victory and silverware will remain elusive.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content  BULLETIN BY 

We asked them and here's the verdict: Scotch is one of the #GiftsMenLove

A handy guide to buying a gift for a guy.

Pexels

Valentine’s day is around the corner so men and women everywhere are racking their brains for the perfect present. Buying a gift for men though can be a stressful experience. Be it a birthday, celebration or personal milestone, many men and women find it difficult to figure out what their male friends or significant others want. That’s why TVF decided to perform a public service and ask the guys directly what they loved. So, the next time you’re running around to buy a gift for a man, just pick something from the list below and thank us later.

Watches: A watch can complete a man’s ensemble and quickly become a talking (or bragging) point at a party. If your man loves classics, a vintage HMT (if you can find one) with a metal strap should be your brand of choice. For fun-loving guys, try a Swatch watch with a pop-coloured leather strap or even a watch with Swarovski crystal studded dials from a variety of watchmakers. Fossil’s unconventional dials will delight a creative or artistic soul. Alternatively, the G-shock collection by Casio is reasonably priced, waterproof and perfect for those who love adventure sports. If your man is a fitness enthusiast, surprise him with an excellent fitness band from GoQii.

Image Credits: Pexels
Image Credits: Pexels

Whisky: A well stocked bar is every man’s pride and joy. Whisky, especially scotch is an extremely popular gift with men. It is a gift that can be displayed with pride and shared on occasions with friends and family. Scotch is any whisky (single malt or blended) that comes from Scotland, is usually aged for at least three years (often more) and distilled twice. Each region in Scotland produces whisky with a distinct flavor. Spirits from Islay, like Laphroaig, tend to have a strong peat flavor while single malts from Speyside tend to be lighter and sweeter. Connoisseurs will sing praises of the golden colour of blends like Johnny Walker or Black and White, and the smoky taste of Scotch whiskies like Black Dog. If your partner is truly mad about malts, go the whole hog and surprise him with a malt tour in Scotland - the ultimate whisky experience.

Image Credit: Pexels
Image Credit: Pexels

Jackets: For a more personal touch, a jacket can be quite an apt gift. A romantic-at-heart will love a traditional bandhgala while bike enthusiasts swear by their weather-worn leather jackets. Blazers are great day-to-night apparel, looking perfectly at home in the office or in a bar. You’ll be spoilt for choice when it comes to brands and designers: high street labels like Blackberry’s and Zara offer trendy outerwear at affordable prices. Custom made jackets like the ones from Raymond’s Made-To-Measure collection or the Bombay Shirt Company are also a great option, if you really want to get creative with the design.

Sunglasses: If your friend is a globetrotter, a smart pair of shades will delight him like nothing else. Whether he is sunbathing in the Maldives, chasing zebras in Tanzania or skiing in Courchevel, this travel accessory adds an instant glam quotient to almost every type of holiday. Recent sunglass trends have been a major throwback to retro shapes inspired from Hollywood films like Tom Cruise’s aviators from Top Gun, Steve McQueen’s Persols from The Thomas Crown Affair or the wayfarers sported by the lead actors in The Blues Brothers. You’ll find many variations at high street brands like H&M and Diesel but if you can stretch the budget, pick up a good quality pair from Burberry or Louis Vuitton. Better yet, buy a unisex design that you can borrow when your heart desires!

Image Credits: Pexels
Image Credits: Pexels

Headphones: Most guys love their music, whether their choice of genre is soft rock, hard metal or folk fusion. So, it makes sense that headphones are on the list of the most popular gifts loved by men. Make sure you know what you’re looking for when it comes to buying headphones. For style combined with comfort, Skull Candy headphones come in a fun palette of colours. For amazing sound quality and pumping bass, you can opt for Shure or Sennheiser; they may look basic but deliver on their audio capabilities. Audio-Technica headphones are also gaining a cult following among audiophiles for their excellent sound clarity. If your man listens to music while working out, get the Jabra Sports in-ear headphones which are made for the gym. Though it feels pragmatic, this gift will be treasured by all music lovers.

So, take a pick from this list and the guy you gift will be indebted to you for life! For more great gifting ideas, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of LiveInStyle and not by the Scroll editorial team.