I will manage for another season – at Arsenal or ‘somewhere else’, says Arsene Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has hinted that he may not be at the club next season, The Telegraph reported. Addressing a press conference on Friday ahead of their FA Cup match against Sutton, Wenger said he will continue managing next season, whether it is at Arsenal “or somewhere else”.

“No matter what happens I will manage for another season. Whether it’s here or somewhere else, that is for sure,” Wenger said.

The 64-year-old, who has been with Arsenal for over 20 years, has come under fire following the team’s insipid performances. The calls to sack him grew louder after the Gunners were handed a devastating 5-1 defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League last-16 on Tuesday.

Wenger’s contract expires at the end of this season and the Frenchman said he would take a decision on his future in March or April.

“I am used to the criticism. I think in life it’s important to do what you think is right and all the rest is judgement. I am in a public job and I have to accept that, but I have to behave with my values.”

Full transcript of press conference:

Feelings 36 hours after losing 5-1 at Bayern?

We were in an ideal position at half-time because we scored and away goal at 1-1 and after that it all went wrong for us defensively. We lost Koscielny – who will have a scan today – and lost our structure, we were naive. At 3-1 I think we were mentally affected.

Will your team for FA Cup tie at Sutton be affected?

Normal team. I gave players a chance i previous rounds because I thought they deserved to play. They have done well and one or two might have another opportunity to show they can play in every game.

Main emotion right now?

The main emotion is that everybody after a big disappointment regroups and focuses on the next game, to take care of the consequences a disappointing result can have on everybody’s spirit and everybody within the club. Now we have to bounce back, that is what life is about.

Was the Bayern defeat your worst experience as a manager?

I know the media like these types of press conferences. What’s important for us is to focus on the next game and let everybody else judge and criticise. We have to deal with that with the media but we have to focus on what is in front of us.

What can you do now?

Rebuild confidence and belief in what we think is important in the game. That means the way we want to play football, the way we want to defend and attack.

Are reports of a dressing room row in Munich true?

No, not at all. Everybody of course we deeply disappointed and affected but there was no incident apart from huge sadness and disappointment.

Is the FA Cup the only trophy Arsenal can realistically win?

I don’t know but the FA cup is one of our targets and it’s the next game. It becomes a very important game – but it always was in my head.

In my head, I have the team that will start and play there for a week or 10 days now. The result at Bayern Munich will not influence that selection.

Why was Sanchez given time off?

He has a court case in Barcelona and he will be back in training tomorrow.

Offended about the criticism?

No because I’m used to it. I’ve been here for 20 years and I think in life it’s important to do what you think is right. The rest is judgement and I am in a public job and have to accept that. I have to behave with my values and the way I see my job and accept everyone can have an opinion on it.

Did you say your future would be decided in March or April?

Yes.

Will it be March or April?

I don’t know. If I said March or April, it’s because I don’t know.

Have you spoken to Arsenal chiefs?

Every time I have the opportunity I do.



What’s their view on your future?

I do not want to come back on that, we have other priorities. My [personal situation] is not important, what’s important is the future of the football club and what we can achieve until the end of the season.

Do you ever feel like you’ve had enough?

No. No matter what happens I will manage next season, whether it’s here or somewhere else. That’s absolutely for sure.

On a night like that, of course I hate defeat I hate to lose games. I want to do well for this club and I feel a big responsibility. You do not spend 20 years somewhere and you walk out of a game like that and whistle. It’s difficult but I also have the strength and experience to respond to that.

I would like to add as well we played against a good Bayern team that has won this competition and has 11 top class players. It’s important to put into perspective that they are top class players.

Is the uncertainty harming Arsenal’s season?

I think we have to focus on real problems. Real problems are the way we play football and not my future. The priorities are how we respond to defeat and how we stay together. It’s important in life not to look for excuses in life and to focus on what you can influence.



Criticism reaching new heights?

Maybe but that’s an eternal debate when you are somewhere for a long time and you have a big disappointment.

Even if I go, Arsenal will not win every single game in the future, that’s a part of it. If you look at when I arrived, Arsenal had played less games in the Champions League that I had managed in my career already.

I hope in the future that we can win this trophy, or Arsenal can win this trophy. But it’s not like before I arrived, Arsenal had won 5 European Cups – they had never won it and had played about 10 games in it in the history of the club. You have to put some demands in perspective.

Should the Gunners be careful what they wish for after watching Man Utd struggle post-Ferguson?

No I think what is important is that the club makes the right decision for the future. I did not work here for 20 years not to care for the club.

I had many opportunities to go somewhere else during that period and I care about this club and it’s future. It’s very important that the club is always in safe hands, whether it’s me or somebody else.

Will a decision on your future be made by yourself or the club?

I do not want to continue to talk about that now. I think that chapter is closed.

It’s a similar situation to previous seasons – any underlying problems?

As long as you do not win absolutely everything, there’s always something wrong. You have to accept that because you always want to go to the next level.

On the other hand, in the last 20 years only three clubs always managed to play in the Champions League and they are Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. Nobody else. That means that if everything is not perfect, not all is wrong either.