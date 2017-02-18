sports world

The sports wrap: Kevin Gameiro scores 2nd fastest hattrick in La Liga history, and other top stories

East Zone beat West Zone by 8 wickets to clinch the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy; Mumbai FC hold Bengaluru FC to goalless draw in I-League.

The big story: Gameiro scored three goals in four minutes and 51 seconds

Kevin Gameiro scored the second-fastest hat-trick in La Liga history to help Atletico Madrid to a 4-1 win over Sporting Gijon on Saturday.

The 29-year-old came off the bench in the second half to win the match for Diego Simeone’s side in extraordinary fashion.

Gameiro struck three times in the space of just four minutes and 51 seconds. Incidentally, he had only took three shots in the match.

Only David Villa has managed a hat-trick in a shorter time in Spain premier tournament, having scored three goals in four minutes and 47 seconds for Valencia against Athletic Bilbao in 2006.

Other top stories

Football

  • Mohun Bagan moved level on points with arch-rivals East Bengal with a 3-1 win over DSK Shivajians in the I-League on Saturday at the Rabindra Sarobar stadium.
  • Bengaluru FC’s wretched run of form continued as the defending I-League champions were frustrated by Mumbai FC to a goalless draw at the Cooperage Stadium on Saturday.
Bengaluru FC
  • Former Manchester United forward Dwight Yorke was denied entry in the US because he had an Iranian stamp on his password. American President Donald Trump signed an executive order to bar people from seven countries, out of which Iran was included, “They told me there was a visa problem and a red flag had come up against my name because of an Iranian stamp in my passport. I went there to play in a legends match to open a stadium and didn’t even stay overnight,” Yorke was quoted as saying by ESPN.    
  • Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday that he will never coach Barcelona again as pressure mounts on current boss Luis Enrique after Barcelona’s loss against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday. 
  • Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville threw his weight behind under-fire Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, “His performance levels consistently for 20 years have been unbelievable. And you’d have to say, I do go along the line of, ‘Be careful what you wish for,’” Neville said.
  • Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan still harbours hopes of winning the English Premier League title, despite being eight points adrift of runaway leaders Chelsea, “Anything is possible in the Premier League,” the German said.

Cricket

  • New Zealand Cricket revealed that it is monitoring the issue of bush fires in the Port Hills area close to Christchurch, ahead of the second ODI match between the hosts and and the South Africans. The fires have destroyed many homes and has led to large scale evacuations, reported ESPNCricinfo.
  • Former England batsman Peter Richardson died late on Friday, aged 85. Richardson is known for hitting a century in the “Laker Test” of 1956, where the spinner took a record 19 wickets. The opener scored five centuries in the 34 Tests he had featured in.
  • Teenager Virat Singh was again in the limelight with a cracking half-century which guided East Zone to an eight-wicket victory over West Zone to clinch the National T20 Championship for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, reported PTI.
BCCI.tv
  • Shreyas Iyer stroked an unbeaten 85 to keep India ‘A’ afloat as Australia maintained their dominance after declaring on 469/7 on day two of their three-day warm-up game at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.
  • RP Shah, one of the three General Managers of BCCI, on Saturday resigned from his post citing his age as a “reason”.
  • Jharkhand batsman Ishank Jaggi has been included in the auction pool last minute following a string of good performances in the final leg of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.
  • The Pakistan Cricket Board on Saturday charge-sheeted Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif under its anti-corruption code and gave them 14 days to respond to the charges.

Tennis

  • Jo-Wilfried Tsonga defeated Tomas Berdych 6-3, 6-4 in 72 minutes on Saturday to enter the final of the Rotterdam Open.

Athletics

  • Former discuss thrower Harpreet Singh was arrested in Delhi for possessing around 25 kg of the party drug, Meow, amounting upto Rs 50 crore. Singh was caught along with two others.
  • Top race walker Khushbir Kaur was on Friday axed from the Indian team for the upcoming Asian Race Walking Championships after Athletics Federation of India cracked the whip on her for opting out of the 20km event at the National Championships in New Delhi without informing the body, PTI reported.
  • Haryana’s Sandeep Kumar surpassed his own national record with a gold in the men’s 50 km event of the National Race Walking Championships in New Delhi on Saturday, PTI reported.

Boxing

  • The newest Indians in the professional boxing circuit, Akhil Kumar and Jitendra Kumar are scheduled to fight as many six bouts each this year, reported PTI.

Golf

  • India’s Aditi Ashok shot four consecutive bogeys amid blustery conditions between the sixth and ninth holes on the front to card five-over 78 in the third round of the Women’s Australian Open at Royal Adelaide Golf Club, PTI reported.

Squash

  • India’s top ranked player Joshna Chinappa moved into the quarterfinals of the Cleveland Classic on Saturday.
  • Sharath Kamal beat Paul Drinkhall in a tense contest on Saturday to enter the men’s singles semifinals at the ITTF World Tour India Open.

Hockey

  • Kalinga Lancers routed Punjab Warriors 7-0 to seal a semifinal berth in the Hockey India League on Saturday.
Sponsored Content  BULLETIN BY 

In a first, some of the finest Indian theatre can now be seen on your screen

A new cinematic production brings to life thought-provoking plays as digital video.

Though we are a country besotted with cinema, theatre remains an original source of provocative stories, great actors, and the many deeply rooted traditions of the dramatic arts across India. CinePlay is a new, ambitious experiment to bring the two forms together.

These plays, ‘filmed’ as digital video, span classic drama genre as well as more experimental dark comedy and are available on Hotstar premium, as part of Hotstar’s Originals bouquet. “We love breaking norms. And CinePlay is an example of us serving our consumer’s multi-dimensional personality and trusting them to enjoy better stories, those that not only entertain but also tease the mind”, says Ajit Mohan, CEO, Hotstar.

The first collection of CinePlays feature stories from leading playwrights, like Vijay Tendulkar, Mahesh Dattani, Badal Sircar amongst others and directed by film directors like Santosh Sivan and Nagesh Kukunoor. They also star some of the most prolific names of the film and theatre world like Nandita Das, Shreyas Talpade, Saurabh Shukla, Mohan Agashe and Lillete Dubey.

The idea was conceptualised by Subodh Maskara and Nandita Das, the actor and director who had early experience with street theatre. “The conversation began with Subodh and me thinking how can we make theatre accessible to a lot more people” says Nandita Das. The philosophy is that ‘filmed’ theatre is a new form, not a replacement, and has the potential to reach millions instead of thousands of people. Hotstar takes the reach of these plays to theatre lovers across the country and also to newer audiences who may never have had access to quality theatre.

“CinePlay is merging the language of theatre and the language of cinema to create a third unique language” says Subodh. The technique for ‘filming’ plays has evolved after many iterations. Each play is shot over several days in a studio with multiple takes, and many angles just like cinema. Cinematic techniques such as light and sound effects are also used to enhance the drama. Since it combines the intimacy of theatre with the format of cinema, actors and directors have also had to adapt. “It was quite intimidating. Suddenly you have to take something that already exists, put some more creativity into it, some more of your own style, your own vision and not lose the essence” says Ritesh Menon who directed ‘Between the Lines’. Written by Nandita Das, the play is set in contemporary urban India with a lawyer couple as its protagonists. The couple ends up arguing on opposite sides of a criminal trial and the play delves into the tension it brings to their personal and professional lives.

Play

The actors too adapted their performance from the demands of the theatre to the requirements of a studio. While in the theatre, performers have to project their voice to reach a thousand odd members in the live audience, they now had the flexibility of being more understated. Namit Das, a popular television actor, who acts in the CinePlay ‘Bombay Talkies’ says, “It’s actually a film but yet we keep the characteristics of the play alive. For the camera, I can say, I need to tone down a lot.” Vickram Kapadia’s ‘Bombay Talkies’ takes the audience on a roller coaster ride of emotions as seven personal stories unravel through powerful monologues, touching poignant themes such as child abuse, ridicule from a spouse, sacrifice, disillusionment and regret.

The new format also brought many new opportunities. In the play “Sometimes”, a dark comedy about three stressful days in a young urban professional’s life, the entire stage was designed to resemble a clock. The director Akarsh Khurana, was able to effectively recreate the same effect with light and sound design, and enhance it for on-screen viewers. In another comedy “The Job”, presented earlier in theatre as “The Interview”, viewers get to intimately observe, as the camera zooms in, the sinister expressions of the interviewers of a young man interviewing for a coveted job.

Besides the advantages of cinematic techniques, many of the artists also believe it will add to the longevity of plays and breathe new life into theatre as a medium. Adhir Bhat, the writer of ‘Sometimes’ says, “You make something and do a certain amount of shows and after that it phases out, but with this it can remain there.”

This should be welcome news, even for traditionalists, because unlike mainstream media, theatre speaks in and for alternative voices. Many of the plays in the collection are by Vijay Tendulkar, the man whose ability to speak truth to power and society is something a whole generation of Indians have not had a chance to experience. That alone should be reason enough to cheer for the whole project.

Play

Hotstar, India’s largest premium streaming platform, stands out with its Originals bouquet bringing completely new formats and stories, such as these plays, to its viewers. Twenty timeless stories from theatre will be available to its subscribers. Five CinePlays, “Between the lines”, “The Job”, “Sometimes”, “Bombay Talkies” and “Typecast”, are already available and a new one will release every week starting March. To watch these on Hotstar Premium, click here.

This article was produced on behalf of Hotstar by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.