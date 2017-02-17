The sports wrap: Real Madrid's Gareth Bale scores in comeback game, and other top stories

The big story: Bale returns in style
Real Madrid defeated Espanyol 2-0 on Saturday at the Santiago Bernabeau to continue to sit on top of the Spanish La Liga table. Zinedine Zidane’s side have played two games lesser than title rivals Sevilla and Barcelona but lead them on goal difference.
The most heartening part about Los Blancos’ victory was record-signing Gareth Bale’s return to the side after a three-month injury layoff. The Welshman seamlessly slotted back into where he last left with a clean strike just 13 minutes after coming on to give his side three points after Alvaro Morata had put them in the lead in the first half.
During the win, Madrid set a club record by scoring in their 42nd consecutive game. The all-time record is set by Barcelona, who scored in 44 straight games between 1942 and ‘44.
Cricket
- The first One-day International between New Zealand and South Africa at Hamilton has been delayed by rain. The Proteas are chasing a record 12th straight win.
- In the Pakistan Super League, Kevin Pietersen smashed a brilliant unbeaten 88 and help his side chase down a target of 201 to guide his side, Quetta Gladiators, to a five-wicket over Lahore Qalandars. Meanwhile, Islamabad United prevailed in a cliffhanger to defeat Peshawar Zalmi by five wickets.
- Veteran India pacer Ashish Nehra, who is a regular with the shortest format of the game, announced that he aimed to be a part of the 50-over side for the Champions Trophy in the summer, reported ESPNCricinfo.
- India women take on Pakistan for the final group game in the Women’s World Cup qualifiers on Sunday. Mithali Raj’s side have maintained an unblemished record in the tournament, and already booked a spot in the quadrennial event.
- It is reported that tainted Pakistani cricketers Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif face the prospect of lengthy bans from the game after being officially handed charge sheets by the Pakistan Cricket Board for match fixing.
- Pakistan Test captain Misbah-ul-Haq weighed in on the recent spot-fixing scandal to hit his nation, stating that he is “really disappointed” at the recent turn of events.
- India ‘A’ batsman Shreyas Iyer revealed that he was sledged by Australians David Warner and Matthew Wade during his stay at the crease on day two.
Football
- In the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich had to rely on a a last-gasp equaliser from Robert Lewandowski against Hertha Berlin to stretch their lead at the top of the table to eight points. Borussia Dortmund posted a thumping 3-0 win against Wolfsburg.
- Lincoln City became the first non-league team to reach the last eight of the FA Cup in 103 years after their shocking win over Burnley at Turf Moor. Chelsea ended Woverhampton Wanderers’ stubborn resistance to win 2-0 at the Molineux.
- Milwall defeated Leicester City 1-0 in the FA Cup at the Den, but there were ugly scenes late in the game as hundreds of fans ran onto the pitch.
- Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger hinted that he could stay on at the North London club for another four more years, and that he has no intentions to retire at the end of the season.
Hockey
- Kalinga Lancers marched into the semi-finals of the Hockey India League with a thumping 7-0 win against Jaypee Punjab Warriors on Saturday.
Tennis
- Karolina Pliskova posted a commanding 6-3, 6-4 win against former World No.1 Carloline Wozniaki to lift the Qatar Open.
Table Tennis
- Japanese teenager Tomokazu Harimoto (13) ended Sharath Kamal’s impressive run at the ITTF World Tour India Open 11-7, 5-11, 11-7, 11-13, 11-9, 11-9 in the semi-finals.