The sports wrap: Harry Kane hat-trick takes Tottenham into FA Cup last-eight, and other top stories

The big story: Tottenham beat Fulham 3-0
Harry Kane scored a hat-trick as Tottenham entered the FA Cup quarter-finals with a comfortable 3-0 win over Fulham on Sunday.
Kane scored the first goal off a Christian Eriksen cross in the 16th minute. Five minutes into the second half, Kane once again pounced on Eriksen’s cross to double Tottenham’s lead. He added the third in the 73rd minute as Dele Alli put him through on goal for his second hat-trick of 2017.
Other top stories
Football
- Kareem Omolaja Nurain’s late strike from the penalty spot steered Minerva Punjab FC to a 5-4 win over Churchill Brothers in the I-League in Goa on Sunday, PTI reported.
- Shillong Lajong dispelled their away woes with a comprehensive 4-1 victory over Chennai City FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Chennai on Sunday.
- Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger hinted that he could stay on at the North London club for another four more years, and that he has no intentions to retire at the end of the season.
Golf
- India’s Aditi Ashok rounded off the week with an even par 73 and finished tied-52nd at the Women’s Australian Open on Sunday, PTI reported.
- Jeev Milkha Singh lost out in the shoot out in his first six-hole match against David Bransdon to end Tied-22 at the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 on Sunday.
- Anirban Lahiri is lying tied-7th and four shots behind the 36-hole leader after the third round at the Genesis Open at the Riviera.
Cricket
- Sri Lanka all-rounder Asela Gunaratne steered his side to a thrilling two-wicket win over Australia in the second T20I in Geelong on Sunday.
- South Africa pulled off a thrilling win over New Zealand in the first ODI at Seddon Park on Sunday.
- Australia pacer Mitchell Starc has pulled out of this year’s Indian Premier League season, ending his association with his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.
- India’s women’s cricket team continued its unbeaten run at the ICC World Cup Qualifiers by advancing to the final with a seven-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday.
- Shreyas Iyer struck a career-best double century as India ‘A’ gave Australia solid fight on the third and final day of their tour game at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium on Sunday.
- The Committee of Administrators, headed by former CAG Vinod Rai, on Sunday barred three top BCCI officials from attending the IPL players’ auction scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on Monday, PTI reported.
- MS Dhoni stepped down as the captain of the Indian Premier League side Rising Pune Supergaints on Sunday. Australian skipper Steven Smith will take over the reigns for the upcoming season.
- In the Pakistan Super League, Kevin Pietersen smashed a brilliant unbeaten 88 and help his side chase down a target of 201 to guide his side, Quetta Gladiators, to a five-wicket over Lahore Qalandars. Meanwhile, Islamabad United prevailed in a cliffhanger to defeat Peshawar Zalmi by five wickets.
- Veteran India pacer Ashish Nehra, who is a regular with the shortest format of the game, announced that he aimed to be a part of the 50-over side for the Champions Trophy in the summer, reportedESPNCricinfo.
Chess
- Grandmaster Harika Dronavalli entered her third tiebreaker in as many rounds, while Padmini Rout also made it to the final day of the third round of World Women’s chess championship on Sunday.
Tennis
- Karolina Pliskova posted a commanding 6-3, 6-4 win against former World No.1 Carloline Wozniaki to lift the Qatar Open.
- Jo-Wilfried Tsonga defeated David Goffin 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 on Sunday to clinch his maiden Rotterdam Open title.
Hockey
- Uttar Pradesh Wizards held Delhi Waveriders to a 1-1 draw in the Hockey India League match on Sunday.