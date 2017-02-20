The Indian Premier League is one of the richest Twenty20 leagues in the world and the auction on Monday justified the statement once again. The IPL player auctions saw a bidding war between the eight franchises as each of them were looking to strengthen their squad for the 10th edition of the tournament beginning on April 5. The top five buys remained the foreign players with Ben Stokes fetching a whooping Rs 14.5 crores by Rising Pune Supergiant.

Ben Stokes to Rising Pune Supergiant for Rs. 14.5 crore

England all-rounder Ben Stokes was the biggest purchase of the IPL 2017 auction with Rising Pune Supergiant paying a mind boggling Rs 14.5 crore. Stokes was on the wish list of most of the franchises as there was a fierce bidding war to acquire his services. A right-arm fast bowler, Stokes is also a powerful hitter of the ball. Considered one of the top all-rounders in the world, Stokes will play along with the likes of newly crowned captain Steve Smith, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Faf du Plessis among others. Stokes has played 77 Twenty20 matches in which he has scored 1272 runs at an average of 22.71 and taken 32 wickets with an economy rate of 8.60.

Tymal Mills to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 12 crore

England pacer Tymal Mills also saw a bidding war for his services. Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils battled it out for the inexperienced fast bowler, who has played only four Twenty20 Internationals for England. However, he was acquired by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for a whopping Rs 12 crore. Mills is expected to fill in the shoes of Mitchell Starc, who opted out of this season’s IPL.

Kagiso Rabada to Delhi Daredevils for Rs 5 crore

South African pace sensation Kagiso Rabada was expected to be a hot favourite among the bidders given the fantastic form that he is in. The right-arm fast bowler has played 16 T20Is for South Africa and taken 22 wickets and will look to make a name for himself in his first IPL outing. Along with captain Zaheer Khan, Rabada will play a key role in the success of the Delhi Daredevils this season.

Trent Boult to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 5 crore

New Zealand’s left-arm fast bowler Trent Boult saw a bidding war between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Mumbai Indians before getting bagged by KKR for Rs 5 crore. Boult, along with Chris Woakes, who was bought for Rs 4.2 crore, will be the frontline bowlers for KKR this season. In the process, Boult became the second-highest price paid for a New Zealand player in the IPL. Brendon McCullum got Rs 7.5 crore in 2015 by the Gujarat Lions.

Pat Cummins to Delhi Daredevils for Rs 4.5 crore

Australia’s right-arm fast bowler Patrick Cummins was picked up by Delhi in the IPL auction for a price of Rs 4.5 crore. A smart buy, Cummins has played 17 T20Is for Australia picking 23 wickets at an average of 19.65. A regular in Australia’s Big Bash League, he previously played for Kolkata in the IPL. He has played four matches in the IPL and picked two wickets till date.