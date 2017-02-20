Indian Grandmaster Dronavalli Harika defeated Georgia’s Sopiko Guramishvili 3.5-2-5 in the second set of tiebreak games on Monday in Tehran to progress into the quarter-finals of the Chess World Championships, reported PTI.

After playing a safe game in normal time control, Harika dominated proceedings in the rapid games and came close to a win in the first set. The 26-year-old came back strongly in the next 10-minute game to seal her progress to the last eight for the third time in a row. In the quarter-final, Harika will face another Georgian, Nana Dzagnidze, and starts out as a favourite based on current form.

The other Indian in the competition, Padmini Rout, exited after being outsmarted in the tiebreak games against China’s Tan Zhongyi. The 22-year-old had a full-point lead at one stage after winning the first rapid game. However, she went on to lose the next game, and failed to progress in the 10-minute decider.

Top seed, China’s Ju Wenjun and third seed, Alexandra Kosteniuk of Russia also made it to the last eight of the tournament. Wenjun will face compatriot Zhongyi in the next round. In the other games, Anna Muzychuk of Ukraine will clash against former champion Antoaneta Stefanova of Bulgaria. Kosteniuk has set up a date with China’s Ni Shiqun.