Former Barcelona player, Dani Alves, on Monday slammed the club for their “ungrateful and disrespectful” behaviour that eventually led him to exit the club, Spanish sports newspaper Marca reported.

Alves, who joined Juventus on a free transfer last season, hit out at the way Barcelona’s “staff and hierarchy” treated the players, forcing him to even insert a release clause in his contract as the club refused to offer him a long-term contract keeping him at the Camp Nou.

“I like to be loved, and if they do not want me, I’m leaving,” the 33-year-old defender said. “Leaving Barcelona on a free transfer was a big lesson. During my last three seasons I always heard that ‘Alves was leaving’, but the managers never said anything to me. They were very false and ungrateful. They did not respect me.”

“I was only offered to renew when the FIFA transfer ban came in. That was when I went and signed a deal with a termination clause. Those who run Barcelona today have no idea how to treat their players,” added the player.