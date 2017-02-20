India’s young doubles pair, Shlok Ramachandran and MR Arjun lifted their second title in the space of week after winning the Abu Dhabi Apex Elite Championship with a straight-game victory in the final on Sunday, reported PTI.

The Shlok-Arjun duo had previously lifted the Iran Fajr International title in Tehran last Sunday. In the summit event, the young Indians downed Denmark’s Rasmus Faldberg and Christian Lind Thomsen 23-21, 21-18.

Shlok and Arjun, ranked 54th in the world, had beaten Indonesia’s Angger Sudrajad and Afiat Wirawan in the quarter-final. They got the better of another Indonesian pair, Rafiddias Nugroho and Rian Syaoqi to reach the final. Shlok and Arjun had started the tournament with a defeat, losing to compatriots Nandagopal Kidambi and Rupesh Kumar in the group stages.

