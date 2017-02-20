Ajinkya Rahane on Monday claimed that the Indian team has plans in place for each of the Australian players for the upcoming four-Test series, PTI reported.

India and Australia have a long history of verbal duels. Ahead of the series, Australian skipper Steve Smith has raised temperatures after giving his team the green light to engage in sledging.

“We don’t know if they will sledge or not. We have some plans against each of them, I can’t discuss that here, skill wise or sledging wise, there is definitely a plan,” Rahane said ahead of the first Test, starting in Pune from Thursday. “We know that Australian players play mind games. Our aim would be to dominate them in every aspect.”

“We will look to play positive cricket, attacking cricket not only against the spinners but all the bowlers. Practice game and the Test match is completely different, so we have to read the condition well and play according to the situation, that would be the key,” he added.

Rahane said India would look to focus on own strengths instead of losing sleep over the combinations of the opponent during the Test series.

“They are coming to India and will be expecting a turning track. So, yes, three fast bowlers and five spinners is their combination but for us it will be important to play to our potential and not focus on their bowling attack, strategies. It is important for each team member to back our own game.

Of course, the Pune track might be a very different ball game. It will be the first Test at the venue and it might hold a few surprises for both teams.

“It will be a different wicket. We have to wait and watch. Once the first day is over, we will have an idea about how it will behave the five days,” he said.