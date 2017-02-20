Anirban Lahiri had a forgettable outing in the last two rounds of the Genesis Open to finish at tied-64th. Lahiri carded 76-73 on Sunday, reported PTI. Lahiri dropped a flurry of shots in the third and fourth round after being tied-7th after 37 holes.

Meanwhile, Dustin Johnson (70-70-75-71) rose to World No.1 with his win at the Riviera, displacing Jason Day at the top. The 32-year-old American also joined an elite brand featuring Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer to win at least once on their PGA Tour in each of their first 10 seasons.

Indian-origin Sahith Theegala, who also represents USA, posted scores of 67-73-71-71-282 (-2) to finish tied-49th.