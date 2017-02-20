Uncapped players made the biggest gains during the 2017 Indian Premier League player auction on Monday. For some like Mohammed Siraz, life changed dramatically in a matter of minutes.

Siraz, who landed a Rs 2.6 crore deal with Sunrisers Hyderabad, is now hoping to use the money to buy a house for his father Mohammed Ghaus and mother Shabana Begum in a good Hyderabad neighbourhood where he is based.

The pacer has had an impressive first class season that saw him get into the India A squad and also earn an India call-up.

“Today, I remember my first income playing cricket. It was a club match and my maternal uncle was the captain of the team,” Siraz told PTI. “I got nine wickets for 20 odd runs in that 25 over game. My uncle was so happy he gave me Rs 500 as a prize. It was a great feeling. But today when the bid was raised to Rs 2.6 crore, I just went numb,” Siraz added.

Coming from a lower middle-class family, Siraz owes much of his success to his parents for their sacrifices in making him a professional cricketer.

“Mere walid saab ne bahot mehnat ki hain (My father worked very hard). He drove an auto all these years but never let financial pressure of the family affect me or my elder brother. A bowling spikes cost a lot and he would just get the best for me. I want to buy a house for them now in a good locality.”

“My parents have seen hard days. Today, my elder brother is a software engineer in a reputed IT firm. I didn’t have interest in studies and my mother would give my elder brother’s example. But today she’s on top of the world,” he added.