Arsenal beat Sutton United 2-0 in the fifth round of the FA Cup at Gander Green Lane on Tuesday. Arsenal, who were thrashed 5-1 in their previous encounter by Bayern Munich in the Champions League, rung in seven changes to the side with Lucas Perez getting a rare start. The Spaniard had an immediate impact on the game when he netted the first goal in the 26th minute. Walcott doubled the lead for Arsenal in the second half, powering them to a convincing 2-0 win in the end. Arsenal will now face Lincoln City in the quarters at the Emirates.

