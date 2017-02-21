For Manpreet Gony, Monday’s Indian Premier League auction was life-changing to say the least. The 33-year-old seamer from Mohali returned to the IPL after a gap of four years. Gony, who made his debut for the Chennai Super Kings in 2008 and went on to play for India in the one-day format the same year, has had a turbulent time on and off the pitch since his last IPL stint in 2013, reported Hindustan Times.

When he was bought by the Gujarat Lions for Rs 60 lakh at the auction in Bengaluru, Gony said he was in tears. “When a fast bowler crosses 30, he is not taken that seriously,” he told the daily. “However, Ashish Nehra has defied this and set a different precedent. Hard work and fitness can give great results. I am also working hard and maintaining fitness. I have lost a lot of weight and done strength training. I hope I bowl well in the IPL and make my son’s dream of seeing me again in India jersey come true,” he added.

The tall and hefty Gony suffered a string of injuries, which saw him to miss the Ranji Trophy for a few years, and his comeback in the last season was unexpected. He picked up 10 wickets for Punjab in an inter-state T20 tournament and also put on a good show for North Zone in the recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament.

“I had appeared for bowling trials for both RCB and Delhi Daredevils and was hoping to maybe get a call from either side. The Gujarat Lions think-thank has surprised me and I am so thrilled to be back in the IPL scene. My personal life has been quite a rollercoaster since 2013 and that reflected on my performance on the field,” Gony, who had filed for divorce with his wife in 2013 before reconciling with her last year, said. Financial problems also resulted in Gony working in the United States for a few months as well.

“That was the most testing period of my life,” he said. “I missed my family life… I could not concentrate on cricket. Thankfully, I reunited with my wife and son seven months back. The union helped me regain confidence and I could concentrate on cricket. I am sure I will be able to do justice when I play for Gujarat Lions in IPL 10. Lady luck should work for me.”