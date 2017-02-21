The Mumbai Cricket Association has sent a show-cause notice batsman Suryakumar Yadav for re-tweeting a tweet by a columnist, reported the Times of India. The MCA has summoned Yadav to appear before its managing committee on Wednesday after the batsman retweeted a tweet by columnist Makarand Waingankar that criticised his exclusion from Mumbai’s team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament. According to The Indian Express, this was the tweet in question:

@surya_14kumar You are dropped ? Looks like Bombay selectors are unaware that you are the Vice Capt of IPL champion team KKR — Makarand Waingankar (@wmakarand) January 26, 2017

Yadav has been dropped from the Mumbai squad for the first three games of the Inter-State One-day league, which will be played from February 25 to March 6 in Chennai.

“Around 15 days back, Yadav retweeted a tweet which isn’t in accordance with the MCA’s social media policy,” said the cricket body’s joint secretary, Unmesh Khanvilkar. “We’ve asked him to provide us with an explanation about why we shouldn’t take action again. He has to reply to us within 24 hours, and on February 22, he has to appear in front of the managing committee. Right now, we’ve only named a 14-man squad. A final decision on this will be taken by the managing committee,” he added.

Yadav has been in the dock for disciplinary issues in the past as well with the association. Last season, Yadav took a dig at the selectors for dropping opener Jay Bista from the Ranji Trophy squad for semi-finals and final. He was let off with a warning.