Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh on Tuesday said that Sachin Tendulkar is the undisputed No. 1 batsman in the world, reported NDTV. Asked to compare Tendulkar with Indian captain Virat Kohli, Singh said, “Virat Kohli is champion player but Sachin Tendulkar will always remain No. 1. I hope Virat breaks all batting records, but Sachin will remain Sachin. Most people in this country, including Virat and me, started playing cricket because of Sachin. If you ask Virat, he too will say the same. Paaji is Paaji,” Harbhajan said.

Kohli has been having an amazing run with the bat and has been compared with Tendulkar numerous times. Kohli has hit four double centuries in Tests since July, in four consecutive series. Singh praised Kohli for his sublime form as well. “Virat’s passion has taken him to the next level. He wants to be the guy who takes the team home. Virat is not only fit himself, but motivates others to be fit,” he said.

India take on Australia in a four-match Test series starting on February 23 in Pune.