Supermodel Milind Soman won the “Ultraman” title in Orlando, Florida on Monday, after participating in the three-day “Ultra-Endurance Event” that concluded on the same day, reported Indian Express. This comes within two years of Soman winning the “Ironman” title in Switzerland in July 2015.

An actor-turned fitness enthusiast, Soman was one among five Indians who participated in the three-day 517.5 kilometre race which required each participant to complete a distance of 10 km through open water swimming and a 148-km bike ride on the first day. The second day involved a 276-km bike ride.

The third and final day required the participants to run a stretch of 84 km. Soman was the only contestant in the event who ran barefoot and took 34 hours and 46 minutes to complete the event, coming 41st in the race.

Apart from Soman, Abhishek Mishra, Kaustubh Radkar, Prithviraj Patil and Manmadh Rebba were also part of the Indian team who bagged the title.