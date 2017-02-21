Former Olympian Diwakar Prasad and former national champion Madan Lal became the latest to go professional in the boxing circuit as the duo joined hands with the promoters of Vijender Singh and Akhil Kumar on Tuesday, reported PTI.

The 32-year-old Diwakar admitted that the sudden surge in popularity for pro boxing, spearheaded by Singh’s success led to him taking the plunge, “Five years ago, professional boxing did not have the kind of presence that it has now in India. So I am finally getting a chance to experience what it would be like,” Diwakar said.

IOS Boxing Promotions, with whom Diwakar and Madan Lal have teamed up with, will be competing with 11 other boxers. Most of the boxers on IOS’ roster have already turned professional, with reigning WBC Asia Pacific welterweight champion Neeraj Goyat being the most recognised figure. The group of 13 also included Pawan Mann, an unbeaten MMA fighter.