Grandmaster Harika Dronavalli moved a step closer towards a semi-final spot after defeating Nana Dzagnidze of Georgia in the first game of the quarter-finals of the Women’s World Chess Championship on Tuesday, PTI reported.

The Indian now needs a draw in the return game to qualify for the next round. Harika had previously reached the semi-finals in the last two knockout world championships.

Second seed Anna Muzychuk of Ukraine was the other winner of the day as she overcame the challenge of former champion Antoaneta Stefanova of Bulgaria.

Alexandra Kosteniuk of Russia was held to a draw by Ni Shiqun of China while China’s Tan Zhongyi held top seed Ju Wenjun to a draw.