India coach Anil Kumble on Monday credited the current India squad led by Virat Kohli being self-sufficient in dealing with challenges both on and off the field, PTI reported.

“I have been privileged to have a chance to work this young lot for the last ten months,” Kumble told reporters ahead of the first Test against Australia in Pune.

“It’s nice to see this squad grow and understand situations and come up with solutions. You want the team to be self-sufficient and not look over their shoulders for advice,” Kumble added.

“I have tried to create an environment where the players can look for solutions on the field and off it as well,” added the former captain.

The former leg-spinner pointed out how India had come out of difficult situations a number of times since the start of the home season against New Zealand in October last year.

“If you look back at the 9 Tests that we’ve played at home, each one has its own challenges. We’ve played on some new venues, first Test match. We’ve played at venues where Test cricket hasn’t been played before. So in that sense this team is capable of adjusting and adapting to whatever challenges come up. Really satisfied with the way things have gone,” Kumble said.

“On the last day of the Test match in Chennai, I don’t think many gave India a chance to win the Test, let alone after England scored almost 500 runs in the first innings. Even in Mumbai it was a similar case, where we lost the toss and they put 400 runs and we won by an innings. That’s the beauty about this team.

“Even in Kolkata where we played New Zealand, it was in very different conditions where the seamers came into the picture. We had answers to all those questions. That’s what you want from a champion team and that’s exactly what we’re trying to build towards and not really worry about the pitch or conditions,” said India’s highest Test wicket-taker.

He also praised off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who recently became the fastest bowler to reach 250 Test wickets.

“Some of them have played 40-45 Tests. Virat has played over 50. Achievements as an individual, people have had. They have all achieved quite a bit and someone like Ashwin is the fastest to reach 250 wickets in Test history, that’s something which is amazing,” Kumble said.

“Those kinds of performers are really good to have in the squad and I am really happy I have had the opportunity to work with all of them,” he added.

Asked about the large 16-member squad picked for the Test series, Kumble said it was planned to safeguard against injuries.

“We want to put together a squad which we want to keep going forward. They all want to be a part of the team and for us to build a champion side - this is the 14th Test out of 17 this season. It’s keeping the team together that has got these results,” he said.

“We want options for any eventuality. We had injuries in the past just before the game or on day of match. We want to keep team together and build on who will be a part of the Test arena, barring one or two, for a long time,” he added.

The squad has also carried a few domestic pace bowlers and the coach said this was done looking ahead to the future requirements.

“We have Aniket Choudhary, Basil Thampi, Nathu Singh who are part of our schemes. Before the New Zealand series we had Jayant Yadav as part of this kind of a crew who helped us prepare for the Tests. I haven’t had a chance to work with them. I hardly get time to look at other domestic bowlers so I try and engage them ahead of a Test match.

“It’s not necessary that they will be a part of the squad in near future, but looking at the series coming up or even far ahead it’s good to have them in the scheme of things and bring them into the work culture that we all expect and is needed for success at the international level.”