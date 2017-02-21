India’s bid for the 2019 combined World Cup for shooting has been accepted by the International Shooting Sport Federation on Tuesday, PTI reported.

The National Rifle Association of India, which was seeking the right to host the event, was given the green light at the ISSF’s executive board meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday. It will be a qualifying event for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The combined World Cup will comprise of three shooting categories – shotgun, rifle, and pistol.

“Yes, India has been awarded the hosting rights of the 2019 Combined World Cup by the ISSF Executive Board,” an NRAI source was quoted as saying. “The decision to allot India the top tournament was unanimous,” he added.

The World Cup will be held in Delhi from February 22 to March 4, where a total of 50 countries will be represented by 452 athletes.