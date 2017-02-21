Days after being removed from captaincy of his IPL franchise Rising Pune Supergiants, Mahendra Singh Dhoni was named captain of the Jharkhand side for the Vijay Hazare Trophy starting February 25, PTI reported.

Dhoni has been playing with various teams of the Jharkhand team over the last few seasons, and was even travelling with the side as a mentor last season.

The senior India player, only recently stepped down as skipper of the national ODI side after retiring from Test cricket in 2015. On Monday, in a surprise move, Rising Pune Supergiants removed him as captain and replaced him with Steve Smith. Pune owner Sanjiv Goenka said the management wanted a younger leader for the team that had finished second from bottom in the 2016 edition.

The Jharkhand side includes youngster Ishan Kishan, spinner Shahbaz Nadeem in their ranks. Ishank Jaggi and Varun Aaron, both of whom had landed IPL contracts, are also part of the squad.

Squad: MS Dhoni (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ishank Jaggi, Virat Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Kaushal Singh, Pratyush Singh, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sonu Kumar Singh, Varun Aaron, Rahul Shukla, Anukul Roy, Monu Kumar Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Anand Singh, Kumar Deobrat, S Rathore, Vikash Singh.