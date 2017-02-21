Mohun Bagan were held to a 1-1 draw by Club Valencia of Maldives in the first leg clash of the 2017 AFC Cup South Zone play-off in Male on Tuesday, PTI reported.

The Indian outfit had taken the lead in the fifth minute through Darryl Duffy, who placed the ball into the net after Prabir Das played the ball to the striker from the right.

Bagan held on to the slim lead for much of the game and looked likely to emerge victors.

However, they were denied them three points after Valencia’s Godfrey West Omodu converted from the spot after Subhasish Bose was adjudged to have handled the ball.

The score