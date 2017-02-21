England all-rounders Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes have been given the go-ahead by the England and Wales Cricket Board to represent their respective Indian Premier League franchises for the entire duration of the tournament, ESPNCricinfo reported on Tuesday. Wicket-keeper Jos Buttler, who represents Mumbai Indians, was also given clearance to stay with his team till May 14, when the the tournament draws to a close.

England are scheduled to play a two-match One-day International series against Ireland in early May. Among the other Englishmen who will be taking part in the IPL, pacer Tymal Mills, who was snapped up by Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be available for his franchise for the length of the IPL.

Skipper Eoin Morgan, who will be playing for Kings XI Punjab this season, big-hitting opener Jason Roy, and Sam Billings will return to national duty on May 1, limiting their availability only to the first month of the mega-rich event. Roy will get his first taste of the IPL after Gujarat Lions bought him for Rs. 1 crore while Billings was retained by Delhi Daredevils.

Stokes, was the most expensive player in the auctions, and sparked a bidding war in the auctions before Rising Pune Supergiants bought him for a whopping Rs. 14.5 crore. Woakes also went for a steep Rs. 4.20 crore to Kolkata Knight Riders whereas RCB purchased Mills for Rs. 12 crore.