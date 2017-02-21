Sutton United on Tuesday accepted the resignation of goalkeeper Wayne Shaw after an FA investigation was initiated against him by the Football Association for potentially breaching betting rules during Monday’s FA Cup loss to Arsenal, Telegraph reported.

Manager Paul Doswell revealed this afternoon Shaw had been asked to hand in his resignation, a move he has agreed to.

The Gambling Commission is also investigating Shaw for breaching betting regulations after he was caught on camera eating a pie in the 83rd minute during Arsenal’s visit.

The report stated that ahead of the game, a bookmaker offered odds of 8-1 that Shaw would eat a pie on camera during the match. Shaw, 46, ate the pie while standing by the substitutes’ bench.

“We are told we are not allowed to gamble as it is full-time professional football,” Shaw was quoted as saying. “In no way did I put anyone in jeopardy of that - this is not the case here, this is just a bit of fun and me being hungry.”