Manchester City fought from two goals down to beat Monaco 5-3 in their first-leg round-of-16 clash in the Champions League at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. Sergio Aguero and Radamel Falcao scored two goals apiece and Falcao also missed a penalty, in an enthralling night of football.

Raheem Sterling gave City the lead after a delightful pass by Leroy Sane. However, Falcao netted his first with Kylian Mbappe also getting on the scoreboard to make it 2-1 in the first half. The second half saw both the sides up the ante as Aguero scored his first of the night to make it 2-2. However, Falcao restored the lead for Monaco as City were staring at a heavy defeat. But, Pep Guardiola’s team upped their game as Aguero, Leroy Sane and John Stones scored to put City in command with a 5-3 win.

Atletico Madrid scored four away goals to beat Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 in their Champions League last-16 clash on Wednesday in Leverkusen. Saul Niguez, Antoine Griezmann, Kevin Gameiro and Fernando Torres scored for Atletico as Griezmann became their the club’s all-time top Champions League scorer.