Indian skipper Virat Kohli backed his fast bowlers for success they have achieved in the ongoing home season. With the spin bowlers taking maximum wickets against England, New Zealand and Bangladesh, Kohli said that the pace bowlers took crucial wickets to give India the initial thrust for a win.

With India set to take on Australia in first of four Test matches in Pune on Thursday, Kohli credited his team for being selfless players and said that the roles of fast bowlers were massive for winning the Test series against New Zealand, England and Bangladesh.

“The players are up for it and that has been selfless cricketers and the fast bowlers are the prime contenders for it. They have stood out in the England series and against Bangladesh. Even in the New Zealand series they important roles and it has been a massive factor in winning those series,” Kohli said. “Pacers have stood out. I have mentioned this before that guys who have stand out performances are in the limelight but guys who had important roles to play especially the bowlers are the ones who take one or two wickets in-between the innings and give rest to spinners. The pace bowlers are doing it,” Kohli said.

Talking about his own form, Kohli said that people lacked the patience to understand him early on in his career, which wasn’t right. “Lot of people lacked patience with me. They wanted me to be 35-year-old mature player when I was just 22. I am pretty confident about my game now,” Kohli said, “I don’t judge myself after every series. I wanted to learn from my mistakes and Anil (Kumble) bhai channeled that well. He’s aggressive,” he added.

His ongoing 19-match unbeaten streak in also the longest by any Indian captain and India’s unbeaten run at home has also extended to 20 following the win in Hyderabad. However, the series against Australia is going to be crucial to say the least. “We are aware of their skills. Their positive and negative points. But we are not bothered about the opposition too much. We tend to focus on our game. We respect every team but we focus on our skills and qualities,” said Kohli. “Every match is challenging, every series is challenging. All teams we play are of good quality.”

Kohli was also wary of his former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate Mitchell Starc, who could play a crucial role in Australia’s success. “The way Starc has evolved is fantastic. Like you admire world-class batsmen, you admire world-class bowlers.”