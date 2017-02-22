Harmanpreet Kaur’s heroics late in the game against South Africa in the Women’s World Cup Qualifiers final on Tuesday helped her break into the top-10 of the ICC One-day International batting charts.

India’s Twenty20 International skipper rose to the 10th position, while batting great Mithali Raj continued to stay on the second spot, where she was elevated to last week. Mithali missed the final in Colombo after suffering a niggle ahead of the contest.

Australian skipper Meg Lanning continued to be streets ahead of the rest of the ODI pack with 804 points, while Mithali has 733. Harmanpreet has earned 574 points.

In the bowlers charts, Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami, who played no part in the qualifiers after suffering an injury, was placed at No.3. South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp leads the bowlers ranking, followed by West Indian skipper Stefanie Taylor. In-form spinner Ekta Bisht was at number eight.

Goswami also features in the top-10 ODI all-rounders, holding on to her seventh spot. Shikha Pandey and Deepti Sharma are at 19th and 20th respectively.