Indian grandmaster Dronavalli Harika will play another tiebreak after she was defeated by Georgia’s Nana Dzagnidze in the second game of World Chess Championship quarter-final on Wednesday in Tehran. Having won the first game, the 26-year-old only needed a draw to get to the last four, reported PTI.

Harika, will now play a couple of 25-minute games with a 30 seconds increment against Dzagnidze.

Dzagnidze got off to a solid start with white and gave her opponent little chance to find a way back in the contest. Harika lost a pawn in the middle game, and could never recover, retiring in the subsequent rooks and pawns endgame. The Indian, so far, has won all her games in the championship in the tiebreaker.

In the other games, Alexandra Kosteniuk of Russia beat China’s Ni Shiqun by a 1.5-0.5 margin to set up a semi-final match with Ukraine’s Anna Muzychuk. Meanwhile, Tan Zhongyi stunned top seed Ju Wenjun with black pieces to book her place in the semi-finals.