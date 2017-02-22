Pakistan batsmen Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif, through their lawyers, claimed to be innocent in the recent Pakistan Super League spot-fixing scandal. the duo denied any involvement in their response to the showcause notice issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board, reported PTI.

Khan and Latif were suspended from the PSL under the PCB’s anti-corruption code, and were sent back from Dubai, which is hosting a major chunk of the tournament. A source close to the players’ lawyers denied the charges saying, “The two have said that they met with one person named Yousuf on the request of former Pakistan opener Nasir Jamshed. They have said that they only went to meet with Yousuf considering him a fan but when he made offers to them they walked away.”

Khan and Latif are liable to be charged as per the code of conduct of the PCB’s Anti-Corruption Unit, as there are penalties for not reporting an approach by the bookies, the report added. The PCB is expected to set up a three-member tribunal after receiving detailed replies from the players on the case.