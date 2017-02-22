Mumbai and Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Suryakumar Yadav was let off by the Mumbai Cricket Association after the player tendered an apology over a re-tweet on Twitter, which had landed him in hot water. Following Yadav’s apology, the MCA picked the 26-year-old for the Vijay Hazare tournament, PTI reported.

Yadav was left out of the squad over disciplinary grounds for the inter-state tournament. The 2014 Indian Premier League winner had previously landed in trouble after taking at dig at the Mumbai selectors for leaving out opener Jay Bista during the latter stages of the Ranji Trophy. The Mumbai board subsequently selected only 14 players, leaving one spot vacant.

Trouble ensued when Yadav re-tweeted a journalist, who had questioned the decision of the Mumbai selectors. Following the incident, the MCA reportedly sent a notice to Yadav seeking an explanation.

Photo Courtesy: Screengrab from Twitter

However, a senior functionary of MCA was quoted as saying by PTI that the MCA President had accepted the apology tendered by Yadav.

Milind Rege, Mumbai’s chief selector, revealed that MCA had received Yadav’s apology, “I was informed by MCA that Suryakumar Yadav has tendered an unconditional apology, which they have accepted. They asked us to select the 15th player and the 15th player is Suryakumar Yadav,” Rege said.