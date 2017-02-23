Juventus beat 10-man Porto 2-0 in their first-leg round-of-16 Champions League clash at Estádio Do Dragão on Thursday. The first half saw both sides battling it out to get on the scoreboard. Juventus created many chances, but were denied by Porto keeper Iker Casillas.

Before the halftime whistle, Porto went down to 10 men when Alex Telles was sent off owing to his second straight yellow card. Going into the second half, Juventus knew they had the upper-hand.

Substitutes Marko Pjaca, who scored his first goal for Juventus, and Dani Alves were on target as they netted within a span of two minutes to give Juventus the crucial 2-0 lead going into the second leg of the competition on March 14.

Vardy scores for Leicester

Englands’s Jamie Vardy scored a crucial away goal to keep Leicester City’s hopes alive of reaching the last eight of the Champions League, despite a 2-1 first-leg defeat to Sevilla. Goals from Pablo Sarabia and Joaquin Correa gave Sevilla the lead before Vardy slotted one home in the 73rd minute.

Vardy gives Leicester City rucosl away goal after great work by Drinkwater #SEVLEI #UCL pic.twitter.com/wfLjKqtDlm — Headline Scoop (@HeadlineScoops) February 22, 2017