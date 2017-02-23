Valencia shocked Real Madrid 2-1 in their La Liga encounter at Estadio de Mestalla on Wednesday. Owing to the loss, Valencia handed Barcelona and Sevilla a helping hand in this season’s title race.

Two goals in the first nine minutes powered Valencia to register their second victory over Madrid in 15 league meetings.

Simone Zaza and Fabian Orellana scored one goal apiece within the opening 10 minutes of the game to stun Zinedine Zidane’s side. Cristiano Ronaldo pulled one back for Real just before the end of the first half, but the visitors could not score any more.

Madrid remain one point clear of Barcelona, who are on 51, with a game in hand. Sevilla is third with 49.

