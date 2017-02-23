Australian captain Steve Smith won the toss and decided to bat on the first day of the first Test against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

On what looked a dry pitch, Virat Kohli decided to go in with three spinners and included Jayant Yadav in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Australia went in with two spinners, Nathan Lyon and Steve O’Keefe and the pace duo of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. All-rounder Mitchell Marsh will be a backup pace option.

Live updates:

10 am: Ishant Sharma and R Ashwin have managed to keep the Australian openers quiet, although David Warner has hardly got any of the strike (11 balls compared to Matt Renshaw’s 31). After seven overs, Australia have reached 18/0.

Still no sign of Umesh Yadav for India. Kohli looks to be reserving him until the ball gets a bit old so that Yadav can get some reverse swing. Ashwin, meanwhile, isn’t getting a lot of turn off this dry Pune surface.

There has not been too much turn for Ashwin. How much longer before Warner decides to try and cut loose? #IndvAus — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) February 23, 2017

9.45 am: Australia have managed to survive the first three overs. They got a four off Ravichandran Ashwin in the second over and they’ve already shown good running in the last over. 11/0 after three overs.

Renshaw has a long stride. He’ll try and combat the spinners that way. There is a bit of a resemblance to the that great Aussie opener who had managed to conquer India, Matthew Hayden.

Could Matt Renshaw emulate Matt Hayden and dominate a tour of India? https://t.co/y5jYT5zEWH (Pic: AP) pic.twitter.com/Tdcw7lpZsy — ABC Grandstand (@abcgrandstand) January 14, 2017

9.33 am: Matt Renshaw gets a streaky boundary off the first ball in the over to get off the series off. Ishant Sharma’s bowling a tight line. No loose balls, no freebies. He’s already beaten the bat once.

Regarding winning the toss in Indian conditions, it’s obviously an advantage. But Steve Smith would do well to have a look at the India vs England series. Alastair Cook won the toss in four out of the five matches they played. These were England’s first innings scores:

537

283

400

477

England lost three out of those four matches.

9.15 am: Good morning on the first day of the first Test of this highly anticipated India-Australia series. It’s also a red-letter day for Pune as the city hosts its debut Test.

Steve Smith will be happy to have won the toss while Kohli was nonchalant, pointing out that they had lost the toss quite a few times against England but still gone on to win. Here are the squads:

Australia XI: Warner, Renshaw, Smith, S Marsh, Handscomb, M Marsh, Wade, Starc, O'Keefe, Hazlewood, Lyon #INDvAUS — TheField (@thefield_in) February 23, 2017

And a look at the pitch. Quite dry and abrasive...