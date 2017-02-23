The first session of the first Test between India and Australia could not have gotten off to a more interesting start. After Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat, Virat Kohli had off spinner R Ashwin take the new ball in an attempt to unsettle the visitors from the word go. Before the 10th over, India were bowling off spin from both ends. But that did not stop Aussie openers David Warner and Matt Renshaw from battling it out.

For all the tight contest between the bat and the ball in Pune though, the highlight of the first session was Rensahw’s run - from the pitch to (supposedly) the bathroom.

When Umesh Yadav was (finally) introduced into the attack in the 28th over, he struck immediately castling Warner on the very second ball. As Australia’s No. 3 batsman Steve Smith strode out, he was met by his partner running back to the pavilion. The young opener had a quick word with the umpire and a bemused Smith before rushing to the dressing room.

The reason: an upset stomach, according to a report on Cricket Australia.

Renshaw, who retired on 36 from 89 balls, with four fours and a six, will be able to resume his innings at the fall of an Australian wicket.

However, before the official word about Renshaw’s reason to retire hurt was out, Twitter went into overdrive based on the speculation of seeing the 20-year-old run from the field.

The conclusion was simple - only an urgent need for a bathroom break makes a man run like that.

From Renshaw’s Aussie teammates to the avidly watching fan who had plenty of advice on Indian food, everyone had something to say. Have a look at some of Twitter’s finest potty humour.

But the most interesting take was from former captain Allan Border who hopes Renshaw is ‘lying on the table in there half dead’. (Remember this is the same guy who made Dean Jones puke on the field.)

Allan Border was gobsmacked by the #Renshaw retirement: 'I hope he's lying on the table in there half dead.' https://t.co/FP7PtaOjj0 — FOX SPORTS Australia (@FOXSportsAUS) February 23, 2017

Can we get a hotspot on Renshaw pls ump? — Adam Zampa (@zamps63) February 23, 2017

Confirmation Matt Renshaw has retired ill due to stomach upset. It's his first visit to India #INDvAUS — Andrew Ramsey (@ARamseyCricket) February 23, 2017

Now Matt Renshaw sprinting off before he befouls himself. Greatest morning session of all time? — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) February 23, 2017

Renshaw retires ill ...Remembering that time decades ago AB made Dean Jones stay at the crease, vomiting by the side of the wicket — Oliver Brett (@sport_oliver) February 23, 2017

The runs have dried up for Aus. Hopefully they've done the same for Renshaw #IndvAus — Brian McGee (@tyhrblue) February 23, 2017

Renshaw out retired ill it seems. One wicket for Misal Pav — dorku (@Dorkstar) February 23, 2017

Matt Renshaw Retired Hurt, I Offered Him Spicy Combo Of Vada Pav And Misal Pav Today Morning. That Did The Trick. ;) #IndvAus #IndvsAus — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) February 23, 2017

Didn't anyone tell the young Matt Renshaw to skip the Vindaloo at dinner? #IndvAus — Sportsbet.com.au (@sportsbetcomau) February 23, 2017